11/03/2021 at 17:33 CET

Kylian Mbappé, current player of the PSG, contract ends this summer and all the great European teams have their eyes on the young French striker, especially Real Madrid.

But the story with Mbappé could have been very different had he signed for him RB Leipzig in 2015. At that time, the Frenchman was 16 years old and He had not yet made his debut for Monaco.

In the preview of the Champions match between PSG and Leipzig, a new story about Mbappé has come to light. The French star is today one of the great figures of world football, but in 2015 few imagined that he would go this far.

Mbappé had it done with Leipzig

Nevertheless, Ralf rangnick, at that time Leipzig’s sporting director, he did consider incorporating Mbappé to the German team, who came to travel to France to visit Mbappé’s family: “The case was almost complete.”

With the deal almost closed, the only thing preventing the transfer from coming to fruition was the coach: “The only concern is that we were looking for a coach. Wilfrid, his father, told me that if I had to become a coach myself, he would entrust his son to me with his eyes closed. But he couldn’t make that promise to her right now. I took this position six months later and Kylian had already enrolled in Monaco ever since. “

Thus, having made the decision to direct the Leipzig bench before, Ralf Rangnick could have had one of the biggest stars in European football in his ranks, something that surely would have completely changed Mbappé’s career.