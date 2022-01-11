

Mbappé is loved by many and now hated by some.

The PSG striker Kylian Mbappé has been threatened with death this Monday in France after his mural in Bondy, the city where he grew up, was violated with the inscription “Mbappé, you are dead”.

The information was released by the newspaper Le Parisien and specifies that in the place where they sent the message to Mbappé they also sent threatening messages against the city’s mayoral candidate, Sylvine Thomassin.

The message appeared on a mural with which Nike honored Mbappé on his 21st birthday. In it, a boy Mbappé is shown sleeping while he dreams of an adult Kylian wearing the shirt of the French national team.

Contrary to what would be believed, the threat would be due to political issues and would not be linked to football; Mbappé has been seen with Thomassin on several occasions for campaign events and the footballer’s presence would be repetitive because the candidate is a friend of his family.

In fact, Thomassin herself condemned what she suffered, assuring that “these methods, in addition to being cowardly and mediocre, are a new attack on democracy and demonstrate the nauseating climate that my adversaries have maintained for months. This mural was a magnificent symbol, a call to believe in one’s dreams and to always strive to achieve them. Today, it is also this message of hope that has been damaged“

So far, neither PSG nor the forward have presented any statement or publication about the hateful comments towards the French. The police authorities have not spoken either.

This is the second controversial event in which Mbappé has been involved in recent days. In the other, Mbappé appeared on social networks defending an 8-year-old girl who recorded a video asking the star to remain at PSG. The little girl suffered harassment and insults and the attacker manifested himself in networks about the situation.

“The violence of the comments for a child… We are really hitting rock bottom. We should come to our senses a bit “, he expressed.

