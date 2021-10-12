Renowned fast food chain McDonald’s celebrates its 31st anniversary in China and released its first NFT creative work “Big Mac Rubik’s Cube” to celebrate not only the anniversary, but also its entry into the mainland China market. As well as the official opening of its new headquarters on the west bank of Shanghai: “Big Mac Cube”.

It is a dynamic three-dimensional digital creative work inspired by the McDonald’s brand spirit and the shape of the new headquarters building. McDonald’s China will present 188 creative works from NFT to employees and consumers.

Zhang Jiayin, CEO of McDonald’s China, said:

“McDonald’s is a young and trendy brand that has always paid attention to fashion trends and cutting-edge technology. I am very happy that McDonald’s has become the first national restaurant brand to launch NFT. McDonald’s The new China headquarters building is a completely new development from McDonald’s China. Milestones. At this special time, we use the NFT way to share McDonald’s innovation, digitization and trending art with employees and consumers. “

The NFTs were created on the Conflux blockchain network in collaboration with cryptocurrency development company Cocafe. Conflux called it “the ultimate example of East and West.” The art is also themed in red, orange and yellow. The company colors that are used in its products and restaurants around the world.

It is also important to note that McDonald’s majority stake in China is owned by the CITIC Group. A state-owned investment company in the People’s Republic of China itself.

China a big market for McDonald’s

China remains one of McDonald’s largest markets, home to approximately 3,300 restaurants, with 1,500 more in the pipeline by 2022. The Chinese market makes up nearly a tenth of its global restaurant franchises, generating 5% of sales and sales. 3% of the chain’s profits.

However, the move to distribute free NFTs is curious in light of the recent cryptocurrency ban in China. And, the aggressive scrutiny of companies working in the crypto space.

In late September, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Huobi, said that it was no longer registering any users in China after Beijing outlawed conducting cryptocurrency transactions.

Similarly, FTX, one of the largest crypto derivatives exchanges in the world, also moved to the Bahamas from Hong Kong. Following the news of China’s ban.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast food restaurant to join the NFT game. In September, Burger King also launched an NFT collection. The “Keep it Real Meals” were obtained by going to BK and ordering a specific meal at Burger King and scanning one of the six million QR codes printed on the food boxes.

Meanwhile, around the world, McDonald’s in El Salvador became the first in the region to accept Bitcoin as a payment option.

Without a doubt, with a great initial impact on the arts, music and sports markets, NFT technology is expanding and reaching more and more new segments.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related