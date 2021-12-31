Four days ago, a month before his next fight, Sergio Martínez (record of 54.3.2; 30 KO) said in Ole that he knew of the need to achieve a solvent victory to go for his maximum objective, which is the WBA middle belt, probably against the Japanese Ryota Murata. Sure, first he must overcome an obstacle called Macaulay McGowan.

The British 14-2-1; 3 KO, he does not think the same as the Buenos Aires man: he will be presented on January 27 at the Wizink Center in Madrid as the protagonist, he does not want to be a mere guest at the party. The 27-year-old European, 19 years younger than Martínez, said knowingly: “I made the leap in 2014, the same year that Sergio Martínez retired for the first time after the fight against Miguel Cotto. I am a tough, strong and skilled boxer with determination. I won titles, I was an English and British champion, and I became a professional very soon. I start when he seemed to end his career, and now I have before me its potential definitive withdrawal in case he beats him ”.

I see the time for the veteran to give way to the new blood. Macaulay McGowan

The man born in Lanchashire, north of Manchester, continued to speak with determination in Espabox: “History could put me in the same place as Cotto in the sense of retiring a legend like Sergio Martínez. I want to win at all costs. Not to withdraw it, but because I have my own career, I am looking for my place, I am 27 years old and I am in my prime, he has nothing to prove and I want to derail that train; It is my moment, and I see the time for the veteran to give way to the new blood ”.

McGowan and Martinez have photos together, fan and idol style. For the English, the Argentine is a kind of poster. This is how he told it: “I grew up watching him with Chávez Jr., defeating my compatriots like Martin Murray, Matthew Macklin, Darren Barker, etc. He was already boxing when I started it, amazing, but there is no bad blood at all between us, I just want to do my job and beat him. It is sport, I would like to reach everything that he has been, that is why I must defeat him”.

Training of Sergio Maravilla Martinez in Madrid.

The Manchester City fan (during one of his fights he took advantage of a break to ask the result of a match) lost two fights, both in 2020, against the undefeated Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Kieron Conway, on which he pointed out: “They gave me a short notice and I could not prepare optimally, so I did not win them. I accepted them because I am a professional boxer and because I did not receive fights that were conducive to me, so I did not want to reject them either because with the whole issue of Covid-19, many fewer events were organized ”.

Returning to the fight with Maravilla, he compared cinematically: “This for me is like Rocky Balboa against Apollo Creed, I am Rocky and I have to surprise the legend.”

McGowan will face Martinez on January 27.

Regarding the value of the fight, he assured: “It is everything, because this year we have once again been short of evenings, and That they offer me to fight Sergio Martínez is an incredible opportunity that he could not miss. It is the occasion to achieve a night of glory ”.

