Thus was closed, for the moment, the historical trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor mcgregor. The first fight between the two took place in 2014 and the Irishman was victorious. Since then, many things have changed in the UFC and ‘The Diamond’ is earning to be considered one of the best. In 2021, two fights against McGregor and two wins.

In principle, this fight should be the final one between the two, but seeing how it has developed and that it has had to end due to McGregor’s injury … Everything remains a little up in the air.

Hopefully we can enjoy both in the same octagon again!

It would not be necessary to complete the KO of Poirier. During the first round, Mcgregor was punishing his left leg with the kicks he gave and received, and just when the first five minutes were up, a bad footfall caused him a apparently serious injury. The images are chilling and the Irishman had to leave the Octagon on a stretcher.

The fight ‘The Notorious’ started very strong, aware that a long fight did not benefit him, but little by little Poirier he settled down on the octagon and began to take charge of the situation until he was about to finish it at the end of the first round. It seemed that the bell had saved Mcgregor, but the fight was already over for him …

An assault. That is what lasted the most anticipated combat of recent times and that closed the legendary trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor mcgregor. The fight that should serve to break the tie between the two.

Conor mcgregor he had to be stretched out of the octagon of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Irishman’s injury looks serious …

Victory for Dustin Poirier by technical KO after Conor McGregor’s injury.

Finaaaaaaaal of the fight! !Mcgregor he has injured his left leg and cannot continue! Too bad for the Irishman … The images are chilling. It points to a fractured tibia and fibula … Thus ends the most anticipated fight of the year.

Today the legendary trilogy between Poirier and McGregor closes. The fight starts now!

Bruce Buffer with his usual show he is now featuring the two fighters. This is going to start now. Few more presentations are needed, just enjoy.

And already jump into the octagon too Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. The atmosphere is tremendous. How eager to see these two fighters fight again, and how lucky to be able to have them together again in an octagon just seven months later.

There is Conor mcgregor! Spectacular staging of ‘The Notorious’, as always. The T-Mobile Arena, packed to overflowing with 20,000 spectators, has received him absolutely maddened. The Irishman is the first to climb the octagon, waiting for Dustin Poirier to come out in the next few moments.

The fight that we have been waiting for months, for which we have been pending all dawn, the fight that will break the duel between Dustin Poirier and Conor mcgregor…

What a fight we have ahead between two of the greatest in the UFC!

And once the fight between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, which ended with Burns’ victory …

THE NIGHT STAR COMBAT IS COMING! THE POIRIER-MCGREGOR ARRIVES!

One of the UFC flagships of Dana White, the currently retired champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, gave his opinion on the great fight in the previous days.

The fight between Conor mcgregor and Dustin Poirier will take place in the spectacular T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with capacity for 20,000 spectators. A sports venue at the height of the quality and expectations that are assumed from the combat that we are going to witness very soon this morning.

We return once again to the previous one of the great fight of the night between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. After defeating Dan hooker in June 2020 already Mcgregor in January 2021, Poirier returns to the scene in one of the most sought after in lightweight. That is why this fight in Las Vegas has raised greater expectations than ever.

Tremendous now the victory of Tai tuivasa by KO before Greg hardy in just one minute and five seconds of the first round. Brutal!

Let’s remember that the evening is already underway! There is less and less left to witness the great battle of the night between Poirier and Mcgregor, but first, the Mexican fighter, Irene aldana, just defeated by technical KO Yana Kunitskaya.

His current UFC record is 27 wins and 6 losses. The first fight before Mcgregor It arrived in 2014, seven years ago, and it was an absolute domain of the Irishman who was in one of his best moments.

The American fighter has always maintained good records, but he needed to take a step forward in the decisive fights to make the leap in quality that would place him among the best fighters in the entire UFC.

The evening is already underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas! Now the combat between Sean O’Malley and Kris moutinho, which has been O’Malley by technical KO.

In the last fight between the two, at the end of January, there was a clear difference in level and rhythm between Poirier and Mcgregor. The Irishman had not competed for a long time, and lack of pace and fatigue took their toll very soon. In fact, Poirier finished him off only in the second round.

The Irish wrestler has in his possession records of 22 wins and 5 losses in the UFC. It’s also important to remember that three of those losses have come in McGregor’s last six bouts.

This match is very important for both fighters. On the one hand, for Mcgregor fall back consecutively to Poirier it could be the final goodbye to his dream of regaining the lightweight belt.

The evening of UFC 264 will begin at 4:00 a.m., with some previous fights before the big fight of the night between Dustin Poirier and Conor mcgregor. Until then we will be with the preview and with information about the two fighters.

Sooooo good night everyone! Welcome to this UFC evening we have been waiting for so long. Almost seven months after the victory of Poirier upon Mcgregor, the American and the Irish meet again in a combat that is presented as decisive between the two to break the tie at one.

Two of the best fighters in the UFC face to face, today, live on CVBJ.biz.

