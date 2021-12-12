Dustin Poirier had a frustrating night after falling short once again in the lightweight title race.

Poirier was subdued by champion Charles Oliveira in the third round of the UFC 269 main event. At the end of the event, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler took the opportunity to criticize the performance of ‘El Diamante’.

The first to speak out was Nate Diaz, who in addition to criticizing Dustin, also peppered his old enemy Conor McGregor.

How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️ – Nathan Diaz (@ NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

“How Conor let Dustin Poirier beat him so many times. He stinks.”

These guys don’t get any better

🤦‍♂️ – Nathan Diaz (@ NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

“These guys don’t get better.”

Logically, McGregor was not going to allow Diaz to go unpunished. The Irishman responded to Nate’s words, adding to the criticism of Poirier.

😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day! – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

“😂😂 Lanky stream of urine, I hit him from side to side and got lucky twice. That’s it. It is what it is. Shameful night for him, yes. That game in the closed guard. What the hell was that. Wow! Surprising.”

Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha pic.twitter.com/Tlb1DBlB6F – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

“Great moments, hahaha. Great times at the Black Forge Inn tomorrow for Proper Twelve. With everything, sauce, money, power. You two are runners-up 😂😂. At least you can say that they did make championship weight before on the scale. 😂😂 At least that’s something. “

For his part, Michael Chandler joined in the criticism of Dustin Poirier’s performance.

I would never ever quit… I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira… # ufc269 – Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

“I would never have ever given up… I left in my shield after being separated from consciousness. Congratulations to Oliveira. “

Chandler also took the opportunity to insert himself back into the conversation about the belt dispute.

The way I see it… the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC… that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira… punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 # UFC269 – Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

“The way I see it… the whole world wants to see me in rematches of 2 of the 3 fights I’ve had in the UFC. This is how you come in and give a statement. I WOULD NEVER GIVE UP. Congratulations to Oliveira, mark your ticket with Gaethje this summer and see you at the end of 2022. “

Finally, Michael reiterated his opinion regarding an eventual duel between Oliveira and Gaethje.

Gaethje breaks Charlie Olives… CHANGE MY MIND. # ufc269 – Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

“Gaethje bankrupt Charlie Olives … CHANGE MY OPINION.”

On our YouTube channel we leave you the emotional words of Dustin Poirier after the defeat against Oliveira.

