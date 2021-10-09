There were six seconds left of the first round when Conor McGregor fell back after landing a blow. He stepped badly, his face showed pain and he fell to the ground sitting down. Dustin Poirier did not hesitate and tried to finish it. The referee separated them when the horn sounded and the Irishman called. The tibia had just been fractured. The trilogy between the two ended there. The main event at UFC 264 couldn’t have a more unexpected ending than that. The readings could be multiple and despite the bad moment, ‘The Notorious’ demonstrated the reason why in 2020 he was the athlete who won the most.

The former champion began to scream and be outraged. I wanted it to go to the cards so that the path to a new fight is easier to claim. The referee decreed Technical KO and Poirier added fuel to the fire: “I caused that injury with my kicks”he snapped as the Irishman got hotter. The hours leading up to the fight were very hot and just in case they both started working for a possible quarter. In any other situation it would not make sense, and more so seeing that the American was far superior … but we are talking about McGregor. The Irishman is an expert in knowing how to sell his film and that is what will be done. Right now his ego hurts more than his ankle. And that does not heal so easily.

Obviously the abrupt ending overshadowed everything. It will not make the evidence be remembered: McGregor is in clear decline. The third fight against Poirier was a carbon copy of the second. Conor started well, but the pace of the ‘Diamond’ drowned him out. The development was different, but the background, the same. The Irishman came out more aggressive. In fact, he received the American with a kick to the stomach. He replied and then sought the low kick. He didn’t do it badly and when there was an exchange, in the face of obvious danger, he looked for the takedown. He succeeded, although his opponent later complained that it had been illegal. With trick or not, Conor tried a guillotine that didn’t come out and knocked him out. It was his end.

With his back between the canvas and the cage, McGregor suffered. Poirier’s work on the ground and pound was extraordinary. More than two minutes of dominoes and hitting. The truth is that Conor knew how to put his elbows well, he pedaled to move him away when the ‘Diamond’ sought to reposition himself … but the inferiority was very evident. The three judges had on their cards a 10-8, a score awarded when there is a clear difference. There are no more readings. It started well, but the bellows lasted as long as it lasted … like January. Without injury involved, the end would be the same as six months ago. Conor left the door open to the business, he is an innate gift, but he must reflect on his future. The ego cannot blind you.