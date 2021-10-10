“Dustin, peahead, I’m coming for you peahead, you silly little town.”, was saying Mcgregor to Poirier before the fight this morning. The Irishman, full of rage since last January, when the American made him taste for the first time the bitter taste of his first knockout against, wanted revenge. Between both, the tie (1-1) of their particular marker had to be resolved. It had to be a tense fight for the rivalry and for the prize that both were risking. This Sunday’s winner would fight for the lightweight title against Charles Olivera, champion since last May. Las Vegas got ready for a great night. But the closing of his trilogy, which began in 2014 with a technical KO of McGregor to Dustin in just 106 seconds, it ended as no one expected: quickly, cruel and bitter, with a tremendous injury from ‘The Notorious’ in the tibia in the first round that left the fans of the UFC with the desire to live an epic fight.

Subscribe to DAZN, the first month is free! ! After € 9.99 per month without permanence

Mcgregor He threw a right fist. Then one on the left, with the body forward and the left leg for support. His left punch went into the air, dodged by the face of a Dustin which, at that moment, struck with his left in McGregor’s face. This surprised the Irishman, who when he pulled his body back, realized that it was all over there. He noticed a ‘crack’ in which the desire to party of all the fans was broken. He closed his eyes, opened his mouth, and screamed. Scream of pain. His tibia had split in a shocking way. It’s over. ‘The Notorious’ fell to the ground and put his arms above his head to avoid the constant blows, one after another, of a Dustin that he had not noticed the injury. Or if he did, he didn’t seem to care. He was hitting his rival on the head nonstop to knock him out, with a Mcgregor on the ground helpless. As much as she defended herself, it was all over.

It may interest you

Quickly, they helped him and pointed to his left leg. The worst way to end a fight that had to be stellar and lasting, with a fracture of the tibia that interrupted this epic battle in its first 5 minutes and that left the victory in the hands of ‘The Diamond ‘by Technical KO (TKO). This made the Irishman very angry, who despite the enormous pain he must have been suffering, was more concerned about the result of the fight and the referee’s decision, since he demanded that the fight end by medical stop and not by TKO.

And there, from the ground, he did not think about anything other than the rematch. The anger of these last days had multiplied to Mcgregor. “This is not over. He was kicking his leg, hurting him. All this does is heat up the fourth fight. I hit, I fell ill and in the end I broke my leg “said the Irishman while ‘The Diamond’ He was taken to the other part of the octagon, wanting to face the fighter despite his injury, wanting to answer him.

“His threats had no effect on me. What hurt him was my kicks. I wish you a speedy recovery. I’m not sad. I beat him easy. Sometimes these things happen “said Dustin Poirier.

“He fractured it in one of my punches early in the fight and it broke in a punch, sure. It was when I gave him a good kick. I bet that’s when it broke. It was probably broken. And then with the twist, it was over, you know. “said Poirier, wanting to score for the fracture, adding fuel to the fire to the anger of a McGregor who had to be removed on a stretcher, an image that makes it clear that Conor must be out for a long time.

We’ll see if he definitely decides to quit mixed martial arts after getting just one win in the last four years, although judging by what was said after the injury, his only goal seems to be a rematch against Poirier. But for this, Conor you will need to recover your best version.

When will McGregor Poirier’s fourth fight be?

UFC President Dana White, assured after the fight that McGregor will have surgery this Sunday and assured that, after Poirier fights for the UFC lightweight title against Brazilian Charles Oliveira, and when McGregor is recovered, there will probably be a fourth fight: “When Conor is healed and ready to fight, I guess we’ll have a rematch. “

In this way, you just have to wait to know the date of the fight between Poirier and Charles Olivera for the lightweight title, although despite its importance, the biggest question that remained in Las Vegas is knowing when ‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Notorious’ they will see each other again.

For now, what happened this Sunday only strengthens the position of Dustin as number one in lightweight, achieving his eighth victory in the division, and showing in the first minutes of combat his dominance against a McGregor who had no option to attack him. Already beat Max holloway twice, to Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez before this fight. This time he was victorious again, although not in the way he would have liked.

Related



