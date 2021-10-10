The Irish Wrestler Conor mcgregor will be measured this Saturday morning in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to the American Dustin Poirier after more than a year of inactivity.

It took 370 days for the Irish fighter to return to the Octagon, who will face a Poirier who he already beat in 2014 in the first round. One of the first inflection points to understand what the ‘Notorious’ phenomenon is today.

East UFC 257 It is the first stop on the MGregor roadmap for 2021, a year in which the Irishman’s activity on the brava platform is expected to increase considerably.

The event also brings Poirier, much more mature, closer to a golden opportunity to approach the vacant lightweight title, in principle, after the ‘pseudo-retirement’ of the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The natural fighter from Dagestan has already announced that he will be seen among the public on the island of the fight where the event will take place and after that, he will decide his definitive future.

“I will see all the fights at UFC 257 and if any of the stars or co-stars do something spectacular, I will fight one of them again. “, assured Dana White, president of the UFC, that Nurmagomedov told him in the conversation he had with him.

Everything seems geared towards a rematch for McGregor for the lightweight title against the Russian. However, ‘The Diamond’ is not going to want to be a luxury spectator in the ‘show’ of the Irishman.

In the hands of Poirier It’s breaking down the door and turning the division upside down. Ranked as the second best lightweight today, he comes from defeating New Zealander Dan Hooker in one of the most outstanding battles of the past year.

McGregor’s media arrival in Abu Dhabi



Video

McGregor, Despite having only two fights in the last two years and his flirtations with the boxing world, he seems ready to come back in style again. He defeated the American Donald Cerrone in just forty seconds and ensures that he will do the same with his compatriot

‘The Notorious’, a virtuoso also with the microphone in hand, is absolutely convinced of his superiority. Although he has been seen much calmer in his speeches, he continues to be McGregor.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He is even a great fighter. But it’s still several notches below me. I’m going to knock him out in 60 seconds, “he warned in a statement released by the UFC itself.

With two great punchers in the cage, it looks like the contest will be decided by how much difference each can make in the foot exchange. From Poirier’s corner the evening looks more like an open-ended battle than a fight with a quick outcome.

“The plan is to beat McGregor by any means necessary. There will be blood and guts and I will look to fight for the title again, “the American warned in an interview for MMA Junkie and later added:” It is not about revenge. Are a lot of things”.

McGregor considers himself superior to the American, so much so that the Irishman takes a step further and looks at Khabib. Yet another phase in the germination of a second battle against the Dagestani eagle. He drew from the trunk of memories his confrontation in 2018.

“I think he’s afraid to fight me and I don’t blame him. I fought the best of him that night (UFC 229), he fought the worst of me that night. He knows it, I know it and his team knows it, “McGregor said in an ESPN interview.

The McGregor-Poirier 2, more than a rematch, seems to be the first piece of a domino that could define the future of the category. Only the performance of both will specify for which side the events will be triggered.