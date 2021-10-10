Connor McGregor and Justin Poirier are measured in the first major match of the UFC in this year 2021. The Irishman, one of the great figures of the modality, returns to the ring a year later with the aim of finding himself with the victory. He does it in front of a Poirier that he has achieved important victories throughout his career and that he aspires to achieve the loudest.

Enjoy 1 month free of all DAZN content: Premier league, Moto Gp … Start your free period without permanence

McGregor vs Poirier 2 | Schedule

Tas Island, on Abu dhabi, will host a combat framed in the UFC 257, in it no title will be put at stake, although the expectation raised is maximum. In it you will see the state of form of Mcgregor after many months of hiatus. The announcement of his return comes from months ago, but it was not until a few days before Christmas, when the date of a fight was announced that will open in 2021 in which mixed martial arts will try to recover normality after the 2020 pandemic.

Mcgregor party as a favorite before a Poirier that, despite accumulating good victories, has had more problems against more renowned rivals. In September 2019, in a lightweight fight, Poirier gave in against Khabib Nurmagomedov, in another combat framed in the UFC 242, which raised great expectations. It was the last great duel of the American before this fight. McGregor, precisely, he also added his last defeat against Khabib in October 2018, although since then he has competed successfully on another occasion.

UFC 257 | McGregor’s return to the Octagon

Mcgregor has fought twice, since his breakthrough into boxing in 2017, to challenge Floyd maywether, before which he suffered a clear defeat. In October 2018, nearly two years after their previous match at the UFC, yielded against Khabib. He did not reappear until January 18, 2020, with a victory against Donald cerrone.

Mcgregor He reappears now ready to increase a 22-4 record in mixed martial arts, his long unbeaten streak between 2011 and 2015 is far behind, although it is true that his most notorious rivals have arrived in recent fights. Besides that fight against Khabib, McGregor lost against Nate Diaz in 2016. The other two losses added came in the early steps of his career.

Aspire to inflict another Dustin Poirier. At 31, he is ready for a fight that can launch his career. He has a 26-6 balance as a professional and his last triumph came on June 27, against Dan hooker, on Las Vegas. Poirier has sounded victories in his career, such as that achieved against Justin gaethje, in 2018.

The truth is that it will not be the first time McGregor and Poirier faces can be seen. Both were measured in the UFC 178 on September 27, 2014. Mcgregor took a clear victory in Las Vegas and now he aspires to maintain his dominance in front of a Poirier you have a great opportunity to make a lot of noise in the modality.

When is the McGregor – Poirier played?

The combat is disputed at dawn today, Saturday 23 January, to the Sunday 24. The event of the UFC 257 It starts at 0.15 am, in Spanish peninsular time, with the second round of these preliminary bouts at 2.00. Thus, if there are no delays, it is expected that the great fight between McGregor and Poirier start at 4.00 am.

Where to see the McGregor – Poirier?

The showdown can be seen through the platform DAZN, which broadcasts the event live. You can follow all the information about the combat on the website of Sports world.