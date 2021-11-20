Rory McIlroy He made up this Saturday for the error that cost him the leadership on Friday in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and, with a card of 67 strokes (-5), he recovered the head of the final tournament of the European Tour with a stroke of advantage over the second. After a bogey on the 17th hole, he managed to close his performance with a birdie on the 18th for 202 strokes (-14) in total. The Briton will seek his first victory in a Rolex Series and the third in this World Cup that closes the official 2021 season of the Race (former European Order of Merit) that the American will take Collin morikawa, top 5 with 205 (-11).

“I knew how to quickly recover to the bogey made in hole 1 with birdies in the 2 and 3, I played much better in the nine second holes, I made a great bogey-4 in the 17 but the birdie in the 18 will allow me to go out in the last group on the last lap. My goal is to achieve the third victory here and I am looking forward to going out to play tomorrow, “said the Briton, who won the CJ Cup in Las Vegas a few weeks ago. However, its advantage is only one stroke over English. Sam horsfield and two with the scotch Robert Macintyre and the swedish Alexander Bjork. Morikawa, leader of the Race to Dubai and number two in the world, is fifth to three shots of McIlroy and still has options.

Sergio garciaFor his part, he will not opt ​​for victory this Sunday and will break a streak that began in 2011 with at least one official title achieved each year. A bogey on the 10th hole after failing a one-meter putt slowed him down and subsequently led him to sign a 74-stroke card for 211 (-5), outside the top 20 and tied with the other two Spaniards in contention in this Grand Final. of the European Tour 2021, Adri arnaus and Rafa cabrera.

Rafa Cabrera can now secure the exemption for the British Open 2022 if this Sunday he finishes in the top 30 of the Race to Dubai

The bogey half way around the return spoiled the aspirations of the Castellón this Saturday in the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course to maintain an extraordinary streak. He needed to win in Dubai to link his eleventh year in a row winning tournaments around the world. This spectacular sequence began in 2011 and had not missed the appointment until 2021. With his 74 strokes victory is impossible and, therefore, the streak is over, since Borriol’s will not play again this 2021. The season It has been long and Sergio needs to rest and disconnect.

For their part, Adri Arnaus and Rafa Cabrera are at stake to secure their exemption for him British Open at Saint Andrews in July 2022. The first 30 of the Race to Dubai will achieve their direct place in the Open the following year. The Canarian has more of a shot, since he started this Final in Dubai in position 31 of the Race, but in the absence of Sunday it would be 36th. Arnaus remains in 44th place and would need an extraordinary final lap to be top 30. The Catalan is going from less to more after signing a return this Saturday of 68 strokes. A top 5 could help you. He’s six hits from that target. Very complicated, but not impossible.