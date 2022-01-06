Marvel’s famous TV series Agents of SHIELD – 86%, was created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen for ABC, and is based on the Marvel Comics organization, SHIELD (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division), an espionage agency dedicated to keeping the peace in a world of superheroes. This was the first series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recognizes the continuity of the films in the franchise and other television shows. It premiered in the United States on September 24, 2013 and concluded on August 12, 2020, with 136 episodes broadcast over seven seasons.

This show, starring Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, is considered by many to be part of the foundation of the MCU, however, when Kevin Feige, the current head of Marvel Studios, took office, he decided that any Marvel content produced for television would no longer be considered canon. As head of the famous studio, Feige You have every right to make these kinds of decisions, however, fans of Agents of SHIELD They are not at all happy with the president’s tenure, as the show is undoubtedly an elementary part of everything that has been built into the MCU thus far.

Many of the characters in the series are the favorites of thousands of fans, some of them even tend to be more loved than certain main characters in the MCU tapes. Among these are Agent Coulson, who has become an icon of the series and everything it represents outside of it. Another figure that came to enchant the audience of the show was Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider, whom many would be happy to have back in the role. If the words of Feige remain unaltered, everything that happened within Agents of SHIELD it can be forgotten.

As a result of the great disagreement between Feige and the fans of Agents of SHIELDFans have been taking to Twitter in droves to demand that the series rejoin the MCU, which would involve a couple of appearances here and there. We honestly have no idea if this is possible, however hope is not lost. Here are some outstanding tweets where the reincorporation of the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is demanded:

Agents of Shield was the beginning for all of Marvel’s MCU television content and paved the way for a longer narrative in the MCU. #AgentsofSHIELD #SaveAgentsofSHIELD

The link with Civil War. #Marvel #AgentsofSHIELD

‘SHIELD is the best show we watch’ @EricWhiteley We support the return of Agents of SHIELD in the MCU. If you are a fan, please join us in showing support by tweeting why you love SHIELD with #SaveAgentsofSHIELD

Tomorrow, the #AgentsofSHIELD fandom will unleash total chaos. We join the #SaveAgentsofSHIELD movement. May AoS remain canon in the Marvel Universe. So join CGU in this campaign on January 5th and 6th. Together we can do the difference. #Marvel #MCU #Philindaisy #MarvelUniverse

We need @IamGabrielLuna back in the MCU. He was the perfect Ghost Rider #GhostRider #AgentsofSHIELD #SaveAgentsofSHIELD

The man responsible for Phil Coulson’s resurrection, Nick Fury himself. #SaveAgentsofSHIELD

I grew up with SHIELD and it’s still my favorite show! Showing some love today for him and his characters so that one day we can see them again. #SaveAgentsofShield

Much better villains than the ones in the current MCU shows. #SaveAgentsofSHIELD

