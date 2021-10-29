Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KO) has, at 35, a new opportunity to join the list of world champion boxers in the amateur modality and as professionals. On November 19 he aspires to dethrone Julio César «Rey» Martínez in the United States, a new episode in the historic rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico. Prior to this important appointment, he received ESPABOX.

-Hi, McWilliams. How are your beginnings in boxing?

-Hello. Well, I started when I was twelve years old, I was in a basketball practice and, when we finished, we saw that there was a boxing gym. We went there to meet former champion John John Molina. We realized that there were boys our own age there, a little younger even and older. My father asked me if I would like to start boxing and that’s how it all began, 24 years ago just these days.

-You represented Puerto Rico for a few years, a successful journey with your twin brother McJoe. Could you tell us everything that happens to you around the 2008 Olympics?

-Yes, two months before the Olympiad, while sparring, they did not notify me that they had removed a board, and when I hit the blow my foot fell into a slope; I fractured a metacarpus and had to undergo surgery to reattach it. After a week, my screws broke and I had surgery again, so they put new titanium screws. But I was qualified, I trained as best I could and I was able to arrive with a special squad.

I was the standard bearer for my country and I won the first match by knockout… but I fought Cuba for the bronze medal, there was the point system at the time. I lost the fight 11-2, and everyone knows that I could never in my life have only two points. It is what going against Cuba in events like this has to do, but they are things that happen. And the following year I became a world champion.

-Jonathan González, who recently became world champion defeating Elwin Soto, is currently in the limelight these days. I think you had a nice rivalry with him during those years in your native Puerto Rico.

-He beat me and I beat him. He always says he beat me, but in a very important local tournament here I gave him a good beating; That never says (wry smile).

“I’m a little bit stronger at flyweight”

-You go to professionals in 2010. You thought it was about time.

-After twelve years, with many titles involved, Pan-American, world champion, participant in the Olympic Games, etc … I did not see myself waiting for another Olympiad. I turned professional for that.

-You have been in rental boxing for eleven years, with a very beautiful career. You have faced the best flies and super flies of our time: Ruenroeng, Chocolatito, Cuadras, Ioka, the Chocorroncito Buitrago and a long list. Would you change this trajectory by having been several times world champion against simpler opponents?

-Nerd. I have always said that when you look for my name, say that that Puerto Rican fought with all the boxing cream there was. That I did and that I always will do, but I have never avoided anyone; if they beat me, they beat me, but I’m always fighting and doing well. I will never make any excuses and I am very happy with all the work done. Now I think I have many opportunities to beat Julio César Martínez. I know he is a great champion, although I will make my adjustments to be victorious and I want to tell him and the people that he will also have a difficult time against me. It’s going to be an excellent fight and the fans are going to have a good time. Someone can always fall soon, but we both go with great enthusiasm and energy, I understand that we are prepared, I hope neither of us gets hurt and this great fight takes place.

-For you, who is the best or the one that has impressed you the most of all these names that you have faced?

-Kazuto Ioka.

-Is there someone, apart from Martínez himself, with whom you would like to measure yourself in the future?

-Yes, but I don’t want to mention it now, I don’t want to jump and it would be disrespectful to mention another rival other than Julius Caesar himself.

-You have been around the fly your whole career, you got on the super fly, now you go back to the fly… In which weight of the two do you feel better at this point in your career?

-I think that, although I can fight in both, in fly I’m a little stronger. Maybe when I go super fly the people are bigger and don’t have the same strength compared to my rivals.

“The fight against Martínez is going to be in the short, he wants it and so do I”

-You have stayed many times at the gates of glory, of the world title. With 35 years to 36, do you consider that this may be your last chance, the one on November 19, or do you see yourself with more travel?

-If I win this fight, I might make two or three more. I think that it is not to think about the end, what happens is that I want to remove myself before boxing removes me. But obviously if I beat Martinez, people have to see more McWilliams fights. I have always taken care of myself and am always in the gym. Look at my face, I look like a twenty-one-year-old boy (laughs).

-Speaking of the gym, how has your preparation been for this important appointment?

-It has been very good, with a very strong job. Today I am a little tired, but I know that in the end it will be worth it. He was already training, but we know there would be this fight for six weeks.

-What do you think are your best assets to snatch the title from the champion?

-We’ll see, I can say one thing and not come out, or have another strategy, so … I do know that we have to be very aggressive, as I expect from him. And we will see who is the best.

-What kind of combat do you expect?

-I think it’s going to be short, he wants to fight and I want to.

-Well, we will see it in Spain on December 19 on DAZN, we will be very aware. Would you dedicate a final word to the fans in my country?

-Greeting to all the beautiful people of Spain, I hope to visit you very soon and enjoy this great fight. I will give my best effort and, if I become a champion, I assure you that I will send you a new message as a champion, I commit myself from here. A hug and blessings to all.