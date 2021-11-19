Matchroom organizes this Friday, in Manchester (New Hampshire), a very powerful evening. He will put four headline fights on the table. The star combat will feature Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KO). The American will make a new defense of the WBO World Middleweight Championship against the Irishman Jason Quigley (19-1, 14 KO). ‘Boo Boo’ is a fighter with great talent, but sometimes boring. That must have weighed him down. It is dangerous for any boxer, but it does not usually allow to show off. His goal is to challenge Canelo Álvarez, who is now focused on cruising, but for that he has to do more. The lawsuit seems decanted for the champion and that makes the fight go somewhat unnoticed on such a large card..

The truth is that Matchroom has done the American a disservice, and the co-star suit of the night is the one that is monopolizing all the spotlights. Julio César ‘El Rey’ Martínez (18-1, 14 KO) exposes the WBC World Fly Championship against McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KO). The 35-year-old Puerto Rican visited the ‘KO a la Carrera’ podcast to show his peace of mind before the lawsuit. “I don’t have any pressure. If anyone should have it, it is him. The times they have been canceled have been problems on their part, “he assures.

The lawsuit between the Mexican and the Puerto Rican has had several postponements, the last one in fight week. Arroyo ended up getting into the ring in February and winning the WBC Interim World Fly Championship. “I feel like a champion, they don’t see me like that. I want to remember that I did not choose that match. I was ready to fight Martinez “, Add. As for the combat, the one from Puerto Rico is clear: “If he goes to war as he says, he will see a great show and the public will enjoy it,” he says. Without a doubt, the battle is more than predictable. Hit and endurance point to be the keys to a lawsuit in which that if the champion is the favorite for the route it brings: four consecutive World Cups.

Before those two lawsuits that will close the night there will be two other title bouts. Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KO) puts the WBA and IBF super bantamweight belts at stake against Jose Velasquez (29-6-2, 19 KO). A very attractive fight, since the Uzbek is one of the biggest prospects (27 years old) today and the Chilean promises a great battle. Finally, Kali Reis (18-7-1, 5 KO) and Jessica Camara (8-2, 0 KO) unify WBA and WBO super lightweight crowns. The winner will unify the entire division against Chantelle Cameron, who won the other division semi-final that Matchroom launched.