A more complete activity bracelet than its competition and cheaper to measure your health and physical activity.

If you are looking for a way to count all the steps you take a day, measure how many calories you burn or simply want a digital watch that gives you more information, activity bracelets have practically eaten the entire watch market.

Now you can have a first-class activity bracelet like this one Amazfit Band 5, for only 31 euros, applying the discount coupon that you will find on your Amazon page.

A smart sports bracelet that can measure our heart rate, count our steps and calories or even monitor our sleep. Its battery lasts 15 days without recharging and is compatible with Alexa services.

Amazfit is the company that manufactures Xiaomi activity wristbands. What’s more, this Amazfit Band 5 is much better than Xiaomi’s latest bracelet, Mi Band 6, as it has more functions, while maintaining a lower price.

This activity tracker does what it should, like counting your steps, burning calories or warn you that you should move more throughout the day. It also has alarms or personalization of the dial.

Where it stands out the most is that in addition to the heart rate sensor that practically everyone has, in addition has a sensor that monitors blood oxygen saturation. Can even measure sleep quality, stress, or period tracking.

It does not have GPS, use the one on your mobile for outdoor sports, but it can track 11 different modes and you can submerge it up to 50 meters.

This bracelet up has Alexa built in as a virtual assistant, which gives it an advantage over Xiaomi’s. You can ask questions, create reminders, shopping lists, control devices connected to your Alexa account or any task that comes to mind.

You have it available on Amazon for 31 euros in black. It is also available in green for 30 euros and for 32 euros in orange.

