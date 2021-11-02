Octavio Ocaña: Media reports that he impacted himself | INSTAGRAM

This news continues to be a trend on social networks after we learned that the actor Octavio Ocaña had lost his life, something that took us all by surprise, the famous 22-year-old actor who was highly recognized for his character “Benito Rivers” in the series of TV “Neighbors”.

Since the information In this regard, some users noted inconsistencies, however today a fact was reported in different media that casts doubt on all the speculations that had been made by network users, who were theorizing and thinking that he was trying to flee. of an assault or kidnapping and that in the escape route he would have received a direct hit to his head to end up taking the truck out.

There are many more versions of what happened and different images have appeared that reflect the situation where some passersby were dedicated to taking out their cell phone and recording everything to try to capture evidence and therefore there are theories of what really happened.

More and more “evidence” and even videos of the chase emerged where we could see the truck at full speed while the police were after it, however, today in TV Notes It is being reported that there is a person very close to him who decided to give information about what really happened.

As reported in 2019 he moved to live in the CDMX And it was there when he met the world of drink and substances, so the people with whom he was supplied made the proposal to enter the business, however, they assure that everything he sold was also being spent and therefore he did not pay them.

It was there when they say that he began to receive warnings, because they could charge him the wrong way, for what he told his father and that is why he took two people to take care of him.



They assure that Octavio Ocaña impacted himself, users continue to doubt.

This supposed person close to him was asked how much he owed but could not answer exactly how much, also ensuring that it was a large sum and that for that reason he was very scared of not knowing where to get the payment from with a warning that he had to pay before November 15.

It is also reported that the leader would have summoned the young man to reach a deal on the outskirts of the city and that is how he arrived with his guards, but supposedly it was a hoax, as they would have “put a 4” on him, warning the police of what he was carrying substances in his truck and that was why they were chased and Octavio became very nervous.

It is said that his companions were advising him not to draw the weapon but that he wanted to defend himself in case the policemen wanted to do something to him all in order not to go to prison and be exposed thanks to his fame.

Finally, it is said that when he lost control in the truck he crashed and that was when he accidentally hit himself.

It is also being speculated that it may have been something intentional, they believe this because in recent months he had had a lot of stress, paranoia and anxiety, so perhaps he wanted to escape the possible consequences of his actions.