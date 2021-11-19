The Taiwanese-based microprocessor company has shown the world its latest and most powerful processor, which will be manufactured by TSMC and features a never-before-used ARM core for the first time.

Those of us who enjoy the processor wars are living in incredible times. First, because the big manufacturers are more even than ever (Intel VS AMD or Mediatek VS Qualcomm, for example), but also because new companies have come into play.

And although Apple has given a lot to talk about lately, especially in the field of ARM processors, today the focus is going to be taken by Mediatek, since the Taiwanese company has just presented its latest and most powerful processor.

The SoC is called Dimensity 9000 and It is the first chip in the world manufactured in the 4 nm of TSMC, so far the best manufacturing process in the world for efficiency and performance.

The Mediatek processor can boast of having inside the world’s most powerful new ARM core, the so-called Cortex-X2, which will be able to reach a power of 3.05 GHz at full load.

In addition to this great core, the processor carries three Cortex-A710s at 2.85 GHz (high performance) along with four other 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510s (low performance).

And next to this powerful CPU we have Mali-G710 10-core graphics chip with Raytracing support, and with compatibility of WQHD + displays at 144 Hz or Full HD + at 180 Hz.

As for the RAM the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 will mount LPDDR5X memories up to 7500 MHz, which promises to give a brutal performance in the Android world, at the height of the best Qualcomm chips.

There is plenty of connectivity, Mediatek chip is the first to incorporate Bluetooth 5.3 with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio, it has WiFi 6E 2×2, it is compatible with the new GNSS standard Beidou III-B1C and it is the first SoC in the world that allows to play native 8K content in AV1 format.

Of course, this new SoC is compatible with 5G networks, complying with the 3GPP Release-16 standard, which gives it a maximum theoretical download peak of 7 GB / s.

The first smartphones with this chip should arrive at the end of November and the beginning of December, they say from the company.