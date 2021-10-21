The economic processor company wants to stop being the second in the ARM chip sector and for this they have worked on a new more powerful line with 5G compatibility. Now they have in their hands the processor that could unseat Qualcomm.

MediaTek has been doing a great job for several years. Although it has always been comfortable in its position as an economical company, the Taiwanese-born company knew of its potential. And this 2021 is being the year in which they are showing it.

To see how well things are going, you just have to see that it has already surpassed its rivals as the largest supplier of chips for smartphones, which during the semiconductor crisis has known how to move better than anyone and that, finally, it may have a new crown jewel in your hands.

Yes OK MediaTek’s Dimensity processors have helped the company establish itself in the 5G market, which has given them part of the cake that was escaping them, few consider them enough to take on Qualcomm’s main flagships.

But this is where everything can change, as MediaTek’s flagship project, the Dimensity 2000, may just beat the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor and currently the rival to beat in raw frequencies.

Both the Snapdragon 888 to be manufactured by Samsung and TSMC’s Dimensity 2000 will be 4nm chips with a similar super-large Cortex-X2 core that will run at the same speed: 3.0 GHz.

TSMC 4nm, 1 * 3.0GHz X2 super large core + 3 * 2.85GHz large core + 4 * 1.8GHz small core, Mali-G710 MC10 GPU – Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) October 20, 2021

The difference will be in the other nuclei which, although they are the same, will go at different frequencies. In this specific case, the Dimensity 2000 will have three cores at 2.85 GHz and four small cores at 1.8 GHz. Slightly higher than the 2.5 GHz and 1.79 GHz of the Snapdragon 888 respectively.

Of course, these figures do not directly translate to actual device performance, and there are still many factors that must be taken into account to begin to consider who has won this battle.

AND, if the Dimensity 2000 performed as well as the Snapdragon 888, We would already be talking about it being a great victory for MediaTek after years and years in the second position.

Also, as is often the case with MediaTek products, the Dimensity 2000 will be cheaper than the Snapdragon 888, so mobile phone companies would have to think very seriously about which processor to choose, even in the high-end, something that has never happened before.