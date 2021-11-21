Few people use WiFi 6, and even less WiFi 6E, but companies are already developing WiFi 7, with a utopia in mind: to overcome cable.

We talk a lot about the 5G connection, but in the end it is a connection that we only use when we are away from home, and it is more decisive for companies or the professional environment.

Home users and workers are tied to WiFi, the main means of connection at home or at work.

WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E began to become popular in 2020, and provide new features such as the use of the 6 GHz band, better management of simultaneous connections, and speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps.

WiFi 6 is the new standard for WiFi connections that comes to improve your wireless connections by optimizing your speed and the stability of your navigation.

Most people are still using WiFi 5, because changing to WiFi 6 requires buying both a new router and that the devices we use are compatible with WiFI 6.

Even more reduced is the use of WiFi 6E, an update of the standard with some improvements in speed and connectivity.

But the companies that work with this technology are already developing its successor. MediaTek to introduce WiFi 7 at CES 2022, next January.

This was announced at the MediaTek Summit conference last Friday, as reported by PC Magazine.

WiFi 7, which will also be called 802.11be, I want to be the first wireless standard to surpass cable.

Its creators aspire to reach 40 Gbps of transmission speed, which would equalize standards such as USB 4.0.

In the slide that Mediatek showed at the conference, and that you can see in the opening photo of the news, some characteristics are already revealed.

In the photo we can see that it will be 2.4 times more powerful than WiFi 6E, with lower latency and an improvement in the management of the interferences produced by other connections, or the objects with which it collides when it is transmitted through the air.

It has also been announced that WiFi 7 can use more antennas at the same time, and they will not need to be concentrated in different access points.

What’s more, WiFi 7 will be able to use the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands at the same time. That is, we will not have to choose between one or the other and use only one, as before.

But even if this technology is presented in January, it will still take time to see it on our devices. The IEEE is expected to approve the standard for commercial use in 2024.