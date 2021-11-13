

Medicare Part B premiums will increase 14.5% in 2022, the federal government announced Friday.

The increase, for some disproportionate, attributed to the economic impact of the pandemic, will increase monthly payments from $ 148.50 this year to $ 170.10 for the next one.

Medicare Part B coverage includes physician services, outpatient hospital services, some home health care services, medical equipment, and certain services not covered by Medicare Part A such as drugs supplied from medical offices.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services endorsed the rise under the argument that many of the beneficiaries of the federal program they also receive money from the Social Security Administration, according to the CNN network report. In the entity’s opinion, the increase in Social Security checks due to the cost of living adjustment (COLA) of 5.9% for 2022 compensates for the above.

“The significant increase in the COLA it will cover more than the increase in the monthly Medicare Part B premium, “argued the CMS. “Most people with Medicare will see a significant net increase in Social Security benefits. For example, a retired employee who currently receives $ 1,565 per month from Social Security can expect to receive a net increase of $ 70.40 more per month after the Medicare Part B premium is deducted, ”they added.

The increase, however, is larger than what Medicare trustees estimated in their annual report, released in late August. The figure they reached at that time was $ 158.50 a month.

Some financial analysts disagree with CMS’s assessment.

Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, said the increase will fully consume the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for very low-benefit Social Security recipients of approximately $ 365 per month. .

“Recipients of Social Security with higher benefits should be able to cover the increase of $ 21.60 per month, but they could not meet the rest as they count,” said the expert.

