12/10/2021 at 21:45 CET

.

CE Mediterrani lost 10-8 to the Italian Plebiscito Padova, host of Euroleague Group H, in a vibrant match.

PPA

MED

Padova Plebiscite

(7 + 3): Teani; Barzón (1), Gottardo (-), Borisova (1), Queirolo (-), Casson (-), Millo (1), Dario (2), Armit (3), Meggiato (-), Centanni (2), Grigolon (-), Giacon (-)

CN Mediterrani

(5 + 3): Willesmz; Muñoz (-), Cereijo (-), Wolves (1), Toha (-), Rodríguez (-), Espar (4.1p), Marcos (-), Grossman (-), Dalmases (1), Crespí (1p ), Lizotte (1), Trojan

Referees

Silva (Portugal) and Debreceni (Hungary). They excluded the Italians Gottardo (m.22) and Borisova (m.31)

The Barcelona team came out very concentrated, with Helena Dalmases, Clara Espar and Sarah Lizotte scoring and taking the first advantages (0-2 and 1-3). Padova reacted with three goals in the last three minutes of the first quarter to go ahead at the end of the first quarter (4-3). Clara Espar He took responsibility in attack and his were the goals that were worth the draws at 4 and 5, while Padova opened a gap of two goals at intermission (7-5).

The team of Marian diaz tightened in defense in the third quarter and after the fourth goal of Scatter He even had a penalty to tie the game, but did not take advantage of it.

The Italians reacted and from a possible 7-7 they went to 8-6 with which the third period concluded.

In the last quarter, the Barcelona women could not reduce the disadvantage and ended up giving up 10-8 giving a good image against the Italian favorite.

CE Mediterrani will play this Saturday (6:00 pm) its second game against Russian Kinef Kirishi, who on their debut beat Greek Glyfada 16-12.