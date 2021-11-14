11/14/2021 at 17:27 CET

.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, world number 2 and current champion, got off to a good start this Sunday in defending his title at the ATP Finals in Turin, coming back and winning 6-7 (5), 6-3 and 6-4 at Pole Hubert Hurkacz (n.7).

Medvedev, who won four titles this year, culminating in his US Open triumph over Serbian Novak Djokovic, needed exactly two hours to beat a Hurkacz that did not manage to maintain the tremendous rhythm of the serve with which the duel began.

The Russian hit 73% of his first serves, with 83% of points won, and was also effective on the few occasions when he played his second serve, with a good 63% of points scored.

The Polish player, who makes his debut in the ATP Finals at the age of 24, was flawless with his serve in the first set. He did not concede a break ball and took advantage of the three times Medvedev had to play his second serve in the tiebreaker to build his 7-5 win.

The Russian, who last year triumphed in the ATP Finals with a full victoryYes, he raised the bar after taking a few minutes to return to the locker room and imposed his law to seal an authoritarian comeback. He made the break in the second game and gave Hurkacz no chance to get it back, until he tied the game at 6-3.

The Pole did not have the mental strength to contain a Medvedev who asserted his powerful first serve and broke the opponent’s serve again in the first game. Hurkacz began to lose clarity and efficiency in his game, and Medvedev took advantage of it to close his first victory with a 6-4. The Russian barely conceded three points on his serve.

Medvedev asserted his superiority and was placed in front of the red group, in a tournament in which he seeks to repeat the title won last year at the London Finals.

The program will continue this Sunday with the duel between Matteo Berrettini and the German Alexander Zverev, while this Monday it will touch the world number 1, Djokovic, against the Danish Casper Ruud and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas against the Russian Andrey Rublev.