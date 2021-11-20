11/20/2021 at 4:28 PM CET

Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the ranking and current champion, became the first finalist of the ATP Finals in Turin this Saturday, beating Norwegian Casper Ruud, eighth seed, 6-4 and 6-2 in the semifinals.

Medvedev, which this year won the first Grand Slam of his career in New York, it took an hour and 20 minutes to defeat Ruud, who finished an equally brilliant tournament, being able to reach the semifinals on his senior debut.

The Russian player extended his streak of consecutive wins in the ATP Finals to nine, after winning the title with the full victories in London, with a solid tennis, a tremendous serve, with which he only conceded eight points, and without great expenses of energies. He did not award a break ball to Ruud and took the serve three times from his rival, once in the first set and twice in the second, to build a comfortable victory.

He added his third victory in as many clashes with Ruud, after those of Mallorca 2021 and the 2020 ATP Cup.

The Russian now awaits his rival for the grand final, which will be one among the Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world, and German Alexander Zverev, number 3. Djokovic and Zverev They will meet at 9:00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) this Saturday.

The Serbian won seven of the previous ten, but Zverev He was denied the title in the final of the Tokyo Olympics last August.