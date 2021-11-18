11/19/2021 at 12:24 AM CET

.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, world number 2 and current champion, won a marathon of two hours and 29 minutes this Thursday against the Italian Jannik Sinner (n.11) by 6-0, 6-7 (5) and 7-6 (8), which allowed him to reach the semifinals undefeated and extend his streak of consecutive wins in the ATP Finals to eight.

Medvedev, leader of the red group, took barely 25 minutes to endorse Sinner 6-0, but the Italian, on his debut in the Finals, had a great reaction and got two match points in the tiebreaker of the third set.

The Russian player, winner of the US Open, lost the second set tiebreaker 7-5 and he had to recover a break behind in the decisive quarter, against a Sinner who entered the table of this tournament after the injury of his compatriot Matteo Berrettini.

Although the game had no relevance at the classification level, because Medvedev was already first in the group and Sinner was already eliminated, the Pala Alpitour in Turin saw a high tension encounter.

And there were also some controversies from Medvedev with the local fans. In the seventh game of the deciding set, with Sinner leading 4-2, the russian seemed to lose his cool and he always served with maximum power and little concentrated attitude, something that caused the whistles of the spectators.

But also He was the protagonist of gestures of high sportsmanship, like when he handed Sinner the decisive point for 5-5 by giving up playing it again, despite a wrong call from the referee.

In the decisive tiebreaker, Medvedev annulled a match ball at 6-5 and another at 8-7, before getting imposed by a final 9-8.

This triumph allowed the Russian to fit a check for $ 173,000.

His rival in the semifinals will be known this Friday, when the green group program concludes. The first semifinal will be played by the Serbian Novak Djokovic and german Alexander Zverev.