meet Paula Hurd, the billionaire’s new girlfriend

Love knocked on Bill Gates’ door again. After his divorce with Melinda French, the billionaire has a new girlfriend: her name is Paula Hurd, widow of the former CEO of Oracle, Mark Hurd.

At 67 years old, Bill Gates embarks on another sentimental journey. The couple is “inseparable”, according to a source revealed to Daily Mail, and “they’ve been together for over a year.”

“She is always described as a ‘mystery woman,’ but it is no mystery to her inner circle that they are in a romantic relationship,” the person noted.

Paula Hurd, 60, was married to Mark Hurd from 1990 until the tech mogul’s death in 2019, a victim of cancer. Two daughters remained from the marriage, Kathryn and Kelly.

A 1984 Business Administration graduate from the University of Texas (Austin), Paula Hurd worked for decades in sales and alliance management at software company NCR.

Her husband, Mark Hurd, was CEO of Oracle software company and Hewlett-Packard for nearly 30 years. She passed away in October 2019.

Bill Gates and a new chance at love, now with Paula Hurd

Divorced from Melinda French in August 2021, Bill Gates has been seen a few times with Paula Hurd. Most recently, in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open in January.

Bill Gates has discussed his divorce with Melinda French on several shows, admitting he “wouldn’t choose” to marry anyone but her if he could turn back time.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd The couple share a passion for tennis.

“It was a great marriage, I wouldn’t have changed it. I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else,” Gates said, quoted by Hello. “Every marriage, when the children leave home, will go through a transition. Mine unfortunately went through this transition called divorce.”

Gates and Hurd have long been in the same circle of friends, as well as being tennis fans. And like Bill Gates, Paula Hurd works with charities around the world, managing philanthropic events on a personal, corporate and global level, according to the portal The Richest.

Who knows if the bells will end up ringing again for the creator of Microsoft, now with Paula Hurd? Only time will tell.