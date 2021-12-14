The Hawkeye Series – 87% arrived on November 24 at Disney Plus and brought with them amazing characters that we already knew from other films and others never seen before, who come to tell us their story in this incredible first season. Sure we love having Clint Barton and Kate Bishop on screen, however today we will talk a little more about the real star of this show: Lucky the Pizza Dog.

At the beginning of the program, Marvel Studios introduced this adorable character, who even before the premiere, had already won the hearts of many, since since filming, some photographs of this charming pet were leaked accompanying Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in several scenes, where we saw her shine before the cameras as part of the intrepid team.

Pizza Dog is played by a Golden retriever named Jolt, and despite the fact that at the beginning the producers were not sure if they should use a real dog due to the complications that this could derive, Jolt she worked her way through with her incredible acting skills and convinced everyone that she was the best choice. The original idea of ​​the study was to make Pizza Dog with CGI, removing one of its eyes with said technology, however, they did not like this concept and they decided to work with a flesh and blood animal; Jolt auditioned and got the role.

In chapter one of the series, Kate Bishop meets Lucky the Pizza Dog for the first time after having an argument with her mother during a fundraising ceremony. When Bishop goes out to the street with the purpose of clearing up a bit after the altercation, he meets this one-eyed stray dog ​​and tries to get closer, but his effort is in vain because he distrusts and runs away without being touched. They meet again when the heroine confronts the mob that attacked the auction, and she saves him from one of the thugs who was beating him up.

Fleeing scared, he is almost run over, but Kate throws herself into the middle of the highway to protect him and take him to his apartment. After this event, he decides to keep the tender animal, without knowing how to take care of it at all, because he only feeds it with pizza, which is a very special characteristic of this puppy that gives rise to his nickname Pizza Dog.

You may be wondering, is there Pizza Dog in Marvel comics? The answer is yes, since it is a reference to the original work that inspired the series. In the comics, Lucky the Pizza Dog is a retriever dog belonging to Ivan Banionis of the Tracksuit Mafia, a group hell-bent on taking control of Hawkeye’s apartment building. Among the “Tracksuits”, Lucky is known as “Arrow”, but instead of being one of the band, he is neglected and abused by its members, being no more than an armed accessory instead of man’s best friend.

After Barton offers the tormented pup a bite of pizza, Lucky realizes that there is true human goodness, and when the Tracksuit members start shooting at their new friend, Pizza Dog steps in and does everything he can to stop them. . Sadly, the poor little dog is rewarded with a merciless beating. Refusing to leave Lucky’s unconscious body behind, Clint takes him, drenched, to an emergency vet. “Fix. This. Dog.” Clint demands, in one of Fraction Run’s most memorable panels.

