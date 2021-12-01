Netflix and the 5 most anticipated releases for December | Instagram

Previously, we introduced you to the entire list of premieres within the Netflix platform and this time we will let you know the 5 most anticipated by its millions of subscribers.

Although it may seem not, the month of December has arrived, and the new Netflix premieres are here.

A few days after the start of the last month of the year, the platform most famous in the world, Netflix, unveils its new series, movies, documentaries, anime and all genres that entertain each member of the family at home.

Without a doubt, the most anticipated releases are the seasons of the series that left you with the emotion and uncertainty of knowing what is next in the story or how a situation ends.

It is for that reason that, like every month, here we leave you the selection of the five most anticipated Netflix releases for next December.

1

The Paper House-Part 5, Volume 2

Created by Álex Pina, this successful series will premiere on Netflix next Friday, December 3, part five of the second volume, in which the edge of the seat or your favorite space continues.

Besieged, the professor risks everything as he rushes to get the gold, and most of all, his team outside the bank.

Available from December 3

2

Unforgivable

Starring Sandra Bullock and directed by Nora Fingscheidt, this drama will be available on the Netflix platform from December 10.

The plot is about a woman recently released from prison, after a 20-year sentence.

While trying to reintegrate into a society that does not forgive her, this woman who has already served her sentence for murder will look for the sister she had to leave.

Vicent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis and Jon Bernthal also participate.

Available from December 10

3

A not so cool Christmas

The sequel to the Mexican film A Father Not So Father, will arrive on Netflix on December 21, on Christmas Eve to entertain the whole family.

This time, a family trip to the beach turns into a mad competition to control Christmas when Don Servando meets Doña Alicia, Alma’s stubborn aunt.

With the performances of Héctor Bonilla, Angélica María, Benny Ibarra, Jacqueline Bracamontes, Renata Notni and a great cast.

Available from December 21

4

Emily in Paris, season 2

The second season of this original series that broke records as the most watched comedy on Netflix in 2020, will premiere on December 22 on that platform.

Throughout 10 episodes, the plot will solve some doubts that it left in the first season.

Now, there will be more laughter, more fashion, more missteps, in a story in which while Emily struggles to find a place in Paris, a night of passion could complicate her efforts.

Starring Lily Collins and directed by Darren Starr.

Available from December 22

5

Cobra Kai, season 4

The long-awaited fourth season of Cobra Kai returns to Netflix, the streaming platform with the greatest reach, to continue the story of rivalry in karate and will premiere on December 31.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, the plot takes place decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel is rekindled, as a sequel to the Karate Kid saga.

What Daniel and Johnny must do now is join forces to defeat a common enemy. Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Available from December 31