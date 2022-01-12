The period of firms international MLB is coming up and then we will show you the Venezuelan prospects which are among the best for the period “July 2” which will be next January 15, 2022: Ricardo Cabrera and William Bergolla.

Latin America is always a reference in the period of international firms and Venezuela always says present, so for the firms of the period 2021-2022 they are among the best prospects Ricardo Cabrera Y William bergolla, who are in the top-5 and apparently already closed with MLB organizations to start their professional training.

Both Cabrera and Bergolla play the shortstop position and among the next MLB international signings their name resounds and the only date is missing to see which team opted for them.

Ricardo Cabrera

As reported by MLB, on offense, Cabrera shows an advanced approach with advanced shot recognition. He throws hard lines all over the field, stays well in the strike zone. It already shows a power gap and is on its way to having more power in the future.

On defense, he has soft hands, shows good footwork, and the kind of range that will make him at least an average shortstop. There is a chance that he could move to third base if he continues to grow and develop, but projects to have enough offensive power to make the switch.

Possible team?

The Cincinnati Reds are favorites to sign him and it is even said that by word of mouth everything is ready with this prospect who was trained at the Dennis Suárez Academy in Anzoátegui State, Venezuela.

William bergolla

The son of ex-baseball player William Bergolla, this infielder in his batting already shows good contact with the ball, an advanced approach and an understanding of the strike zone. He shows line driving power, and more power is expected to come as he develops and his body matures.

On defense, Bergolla shows good footwork, soft hands, and an arm strong enough to keep him in position as he advances through the Minor Leagues. He has been praised for his baseball IQ and his awareness on both sides of the ball.

Possible team?

The Philadelphia Phillies are favorites to take over his services and he has even been seen training with the red cap of this National League organization.

It is good to note that, in the group of the best 50 international prospects, a total of 15 are from Venezuela.

