Today, Belinda has become one of the top references in Mexico in various concepts, since her music, her return to acting with Netflix, and within the world of fashion.

It should be noted that for several years, the Mexican singer of Spanish origin has become an ambassador for several luxury brands, such as TOUS, as well as launching her own clothing and makeup lines.

Related news

And it is that at almost 30 years of age the singer has become a reference in fashion, because her beauty and sensuality has left more than one with their mouths open.

Currently, the Spanish is in one of her best stages, both personal and professional, since her relationship with the grupero singer, Christian Nodal is like something out of a fairy tale.

The actress has remained one of the highest representatives of the industry. Photo: IG / belindapop

While his projects have gradually multiplied from acting to his most recent collection of one of the most popular Chinese brands of all.

Belinda launches Shein collection

The famous 29-year-old singer shared through her official Instagram account the new collection she launched for a well-known brand of Chinese origin, and the models highlight the singer’s sensuality.

Shein is a Chinese fast fashion and sportswear retailer which was founded in 2008 by Chris Xu in Guangzhou, China, and today operates in more than 220 countries and is known for its inexpensive apparel that is made directly in Asia. .

Famous like Madelaine Petsch and even the influences Kimberly Loaiza, have collaborated with the Chinese company.

Now it was the turn of the Mexican star, who has launched several garments to squander sensuality in the parties that are to come.

Each of the singer’s designs has her personal stamp. Photo: IG / belindapop

One of the models is a beautiful and short blue dress, which is made up of a corset and straps transparencies.

The collection is made up of pants, jeans, silk blouses, coats, jackets, skirts and shirts that reflect the authenticity and personality of the interpreter of “Bella traición”.

Shein Parade

A few days ago the parade that showed each of the garments under the singer’s seal was held, as it is a collection made up of five different categories with varied styles.

The blue dress is the sexiest in the collection. Photo: IG / belindapop

In the words of the singer, the garments are inspired by her happiness and femininity as it is about creating the perfect complement between the sexy and the sophisticated that will highlight your look.

It should be noted that the garments have the rebellious and rude touch that every outfit needs, since they have the characteristic stamp of Christian Nodal’s girlfriend.

The models are already for sale through the platform. Photo: SHEIN

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE