Called the wedding of the century, the socialite and heir to one of the most important hotel empires in the world finally arrive at the altar, it is nothing more and nothing less than Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Carter Reum, with whom she is three years old. relationship.

The couple met when they were just children, more than 15 years ago; However, it was until Thanksgiving 2019 that they met again and the spark jumped in their hearts.

Since then, the couple has not separated for a single moment, but it was a year later that the businessman decided to propose to her on February 14, 2020, three days before the socialit’s 40th birthday.

The couple will arrive at the altar on November 11. Photo: Parishilton.com

As expected, the future owner of the hotel empire wore a sequined Retrofte dress, accompanied by a Loschky crown and her spectacular emerald engagement ring.

Little by little the details of the luxurious reception have been revealed, as it is known to be at the Bel-Air estate of his late grandfather Barron, where the preparations are more than advanced.

And it is that originally, the couple married in the church, but that has been ruled out, and without any official version due to the last minute change, it is known that the guests were informed via electronic about this update to confirm attendance.

The also singer has been attentive to each of the details. Photo: IG / parishilton

But without a doubt, something has left more than one with their mouths open, as the impressive list of gifts was released to pamper the happy couple in their future marriage.

Little by little more details have been revealed than what has been qualified with the wedding list of the century, as these are some of the most unusual and original objects that guests can give to future spouses.

And these items are part of exclusive brands and can be purchased at Gearys, a store located in Beverly Hills, as it is full of exclusive brands such as Gucci, Tom Ford, Herms and Baccarat, to name a few.

Glassware

The businesswoman, also a businesswoman, has always been characterized by her good taste, so it is not surprising that most of the objects she has selected will be glass pieces such as:

The first of them is a glass container by William Yeoward, the same that the socialit uses to put caviar, as it includes the small spoon that is used to serve it; The impressive and elegant piece retails for a thousand dollars.

The piece has already been purchased by some of the guests. Photo: www.gearys.com Another of the crystal items that the star has selected is a Lalique horse figure made of crystal and hand-carved by skilled artists, representing galloping, and is priced at $ 650.

The set will be in the actress’s house very soon. Photo: www.gearys.com However, they could not miss something that always reminds them of their love, so they can also give them two birds that lean on each other and are made of glass, a piece that is signed by Lalique and it costs $ 775.

The love between the couple, be exemplified in this beautiful setting. Photo: www.gearys.com And another of Lalique’s pieces is this beautiful glass in blue tones, an item that costs 1,195 dollars.

What better item to invite water to guests than this or glasses. Photo: www.gearys.com Other pieces are used to decorate a home and it is a panther-shaped piece from the firm Lalique, which costs $ 2,250.

The felines are the favorites of the socialit. Photo: www.gearys.com The star is in love with animals, so this Baccarat crystal bear piece is see-through and is priced at $ 370.

The cute bear is still on sale to give to the happy couple. Photo: www.gearys.com

Decorations

One of the pieces that has attracted the most attention is a flower arrangement with a glass vase included, as it is a beautiful plant, an orchid, which is sold with the vase in which it is placed and is valued at $ 215.

Like a faithful lover of nature, Paris has chosen a beautiful plant. Photo: www.gearys.com But the house of the socialit could not be complete with an oval Herms plate which has an original design with a jaguar in an attack posture, it is a porcelain collection which costs 560 dollars .

This item is also for sale as a gift to the singer. Photo: www.gearys.com But without a doubt, another of the pieces is from Baccarat, and it is a butterfly of good luck in gold tone and with small diamonds, with a price of 200 dollars.

The little butterfly has a cost of $ 200. Photo: www.gearys.com

