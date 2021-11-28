It seems that COVID-19 and its variants do not want to bend their arm, and little by little the infections have increased in different parts of the world, as there are those who still refuse to receive vaccines.

It is no secret to anyone that the famous virus of Chinese origin came to take the whole world off guard and very little was known about it, but almost two years after its birth, several measures have already been taken.

One of the main norms that have been adopted are the vaccination charts, as each country has made its own schemes that unfortunately have been very slow to carry out.

But now, a supposed invention that could suddenly stop contagion has come to light, and it has been developing in the United States.

Infections have been increasing in several countries. Photo: AP

Anticovid gum?

It is a product that has ACE2 proteins, which aims to inhibit the viral load present in saliva by 95% and thus avoid infecting others by speaking, breathing, coughing or sneezing.

Strange as it may sound, a team of scientists from the University of Pennsylvania have been working in recent months on research on the potential to counter the coronavirus.

Throughout their discoveries, they came up with the creation of a chewing gum enriched with the ACE2 protein, a substance that facilitates the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into the cells of the human body.

According to a preview of the study published in the journal Cell, chewing gum with ACE2 can counteract up to 95% of the virus, and thus reduce the possibility of transmitting the infection to other people.

It should be noted that since the beginning of the pandemic it became known that the epithelial cells of the tongue are a large reservoir of ACE2 proteins, even more than the oral and gingival tissues.

So far it is unknown when and how it will go on sale. Photo: .

For this reason, the salivary glands are considered the main site where SARS-CoV-2 replicates, and that is why the authorities have shared that the use of face masks is essential.

For this reason: “the ACE2 released when chewing gum serves as a novel approach to reduce virus infection”, the authors explain, emphasizing that the product has physical characteristics and the taste of a conventional gum.

It should be noted that for now, the product is in a testing phase as the researchers compared 10 saliva samples from patients infected with coronavirus and 10 samples from healthy volunteers.

“We noticed a dramatic reduction in ACE2 activity in virus-laden saliva collected from the 10 COVID-19 patients compared to 10 healthy individuals,” the study notes.

This is one of the best discoveries. Photo: .

The scientists in charge of this research assure that this discovery may be something really important, since it can be used to combat other viruses that are transmitted through the mouth.

Well, in the future, chewing gum may be developed that traps viral particles of the flu, the human papillomavirus (HPV), Zika or herpes in the oral cavity, it could prevent a sick person from infecting others by speaking, breathing , cough or sneeze.

