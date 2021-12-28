Netflix and Disney +: Know the latest releases for this 2021

We have started the last week of the year 2021 and that is why we will let you know the premieres within the various entertainment platforms so that you can say goodbye in the best way these 12 months of the year.

This time we review the new and latest series Y films that we will see before the end of the year from December 27 to 31.

The year is ending and the truth is that it seems like yesterday when we started it in 2021, however, it is this week when we finished it.

Because just on Saturday we will enter 2022, and we will end this week in one year and begin the next in another.

However, there are still five days left, and although there are not many premieres, there are real heavyweights to see.

Netflix offers you an incredible plan by releasing one of its most anticipated titles of 2021: Just for New Year’s Eve the fourth season of Cobra Kai, the series that rescued the 80s universe of Karate Kid and is a manual on how to update a saga from the past.

In this season, the two of LaRusso’s Miyagi-Do and Lawrence’s Eagle Fang team up to defeat Cobra Kai himself, led by John Kreese.

While if you like suspense, Warren File: Forced by the Demon, the third installment of the effective series that has served to compose a whole Warrenverse around -The Nun, Annabelle, La Llorona- along with the main saga that is The Conjuring.

Or El Refugio, a film about Rory, an ambitious businessman who takes his American wife and children to his native United Kingdom to explore new business opportunities.

The family will find a new and difficult life in an English country house, under the social and economic pressure that threatens to destroy the family in a film shot, edited and sound like a horror movie but without being one.

However, the ‘geek’ bombshell is Disney +, as it closes a brilliant 2021 in terms of its series with the earthquake: Boba Fett, the most popular bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe – and who was born in the infamous and kitsch Star Wars special Holiday Special from 1979-, becomes the absolute protagonist in The Book of Boba Fett alongside the mercenary Fennec Shand.

Both will enter the underworld of the Galaxy returning to the vast desert of Tatooine to claim the territory that Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate ruled, in a story set after Return of the Jedi.

NETFLIX

December 30

Kitz (T1)

December 31st

Cobra Kai (T4)

Queer Eye (T6)

Stay by my side (T1)

HBO MAX

December 30

THE WEST WING (THE WEST WING OF LA CASABLANCA), all seasons

DISNEY +

December 29

The Boba Fett Book

The David Chloe Show

Mixed-ish, season 1 and 2