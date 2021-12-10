Just six months ago, the representative of Mexico, Andrea Meza had become the most beautiful woman in the entire universe after winning the beauty pageant, now she must give up the crown.

We are just a few days away from finally celebrating the 70th edition of Miss Universe where there will be more than 60 candidates who will seek to conquer the jury for the precious title of 2021.

The famous pageant has been crowning women for several years who have dazzled the jury and the whole world with their beauty, sensuality, talent and intelligence.

It will be next December 13 when Meza will have to crown the new queen from the country of Israel, since the candidates and they are ready, and these are the Latinas to follow in the fair.

And it is that all Latin applicants have shone for their beauty and talent, such as:

Brenda Smith (Panama) Nahemi Uequin Antelo (Bolivia) Valeria Rees (Costa Rica) Susy Sacoto Mendoza (Ecuador) Alejandra Gavidia (El Salvador) Dania Guevara Morfin (Guatemala) Valeria Ayos (Colombia).

Julieta García (Argentina)

It is about the 22-year-old model and psychologist, Julieta García, who has focused her beauty and talent on supporting people with addiction problems.

The representative of Argentina seeks to raise awareness about the danger of addictions and among her talents is ballet, which she has practiced since she was 12 years old.

Teresa Santos (Brazil)

The representative of the Brazilian territory is the 23-year-old model and businesswoman, Teresa Santos, who has been leading a jewelry business for some time.

In addition, the Brazilian has promoted the development of women through fashion and sewing, thanks to the pandemic she has started a project to teach English to children without access to education since 2020.

Antonia Figueroa (Chile)

For this year, Chile has decided that the woman to represent it is the 25-year-old star, Antonia Figueroa, because you have dazzled everyone with her beauty and talent.

The young woman has developed her intelligence since she was five years old, because at that age, she began to play the violin without any teaching; In addition, he speaks four languages ​​and will start a master abroad related to renewable energy and wastewater.

Débora Hallal (Mexico)

When the crown was handed over by a Mexican, one of the favorites to continue the legacy that 2021 has left is the 25-year-old born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Débora Hallal.

The representative of the Mexican territory is a tourism ambassador, and has struggled against hypothyroidism for some years; In addition, it has a social project called One Purpose, whose objective is to build a more united community.

Nadia Ferreira (Paraguay)

The 22-year-old Paraguayan is undoubtedly one of everyone’s favorites because of her mesmerizing gaze, as well as having a TV career since she was 15 years old.

The young woman is also an activist and works hand in hand with the first lady of her native country in different social aid programs, and is focused on supporting the development and well-being of women through NF.

Yely Rivera (Peru)

The Peruvian has always been characterized by her passion for music and was even part of the Cumbia Pop Band group and recorded some songs.

From the age of 16 he became independent from his family and currently collaborates with The Success Clinic company, which promotes personal growth through physical, emotional and spiritual development.

Michelle Marie Colon (Puerto Rico)

One of those that has attracted the most attention is the aspirant from Puerto Rico, who is about to complete a double degree in pre-medicine and biology and plans to do a specialization in dermatology.

In addition, the young woman is the founder of several social projects, including the CARE Empowerment Program and Gen2Gen.

