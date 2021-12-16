It was in 1997 when Lucero and Manuel Mijares decided to unite their lives in marriage and consolidate a true family alongside their children, who have now stolen the spotlight.

The most popular of them is the youngest, Lucerito, whose voice, charisma and beauty have stolen the hearts of thousands of fans, while 20-year-old Manuelito has shown the passion for music that he inherited from his parents.

And it is throughout 14 years of marriage, the interpreters of the “Privilege of loving” were the center of attention, for their talent and great love and complicity each time they were captured together.

However, the love as a couple lasted very little, because in 2011 they surprised everyone by announcing their divorce, but to date they maintain a very good friendship that is proven in their projects.

Despite being divorced for 10 years, Lucero and Mijares have shared several projects together, and are currently on a musical tour that has fallen in love with their followers.

The couple continues to have a very good relationship. Photo: Twitter / IG / lucerommexico

But now, the ex-husbands have returned to the center of attention when it is revealed that 63-year-old Manuel Mijares is starting a relationship, because like his ex-wife, he has decided to give himself a new chance in love.

And it is that much was said that it was also known as “America’s girlfriend” who was unfaithful to the interpreter of “Soldier of love”, something that was denied by both, but here we present their respective partners.

bright Star

The first to believe in love again was the 52-year-old actress, because a few years after her divorce, she was seen next to a millionaire businessman.

It was just a year after signing her divorce when the singer was seen next to the millionaire, Michel Kuri, who is the nephew of the Mexican businessman, Carlos Slim.

The rapprochement between them came from a friend they both have in common, and over the course of nine years, they have formed a beautiful couple.

The couple have been together for nine years and are better than ever. Photo: Twitter

It should be noted that Lucero herself has shared that it is not in her plans to remarry, as she assures that she keeps the place of Manuel Mijares intact.

The 51-year-old businessman of Lebanese descent is known for being one of the partners of the famous Bross Oyster Bar restaurant, which opened a few years ago in Mexico City.

Manuel Mijares

Although the 63-year-old singer has focused his attention on his artistic career and his children, Mijares has decided to reopen his heart, and is now related to a famous businesswoman.

Since his divorce, the singer has not had a partner and it was this December when he decided to start a relationship with Pita de la Vega.

The singer was seen at a sporting event next to the Qatari ambassador, and was accompanied by the sister of the owner of the Bravos de Juárez football club.

It should be mentioned that this is not the only time that the couple is seen together, as they were also captured in Formula 1, where their eldest son, Manuelito, was also.

Lupita de la Vega, is the daughter of businessman Federico de la Vega Matthews and owner of the Bravos de Juárez soccer team as well as several companies that were created by her father as part of the legacy he would leave in Chihuahua.

It should be noted that most of the companies they own are distribution warehouses on the border, as well as the Vega real estate company, Altec purificación, Operadora Alpic (Dominos Pizza) and Gasolineras Petrol, to name a few.

