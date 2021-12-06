Cooperstown has opened its doors to six former players who are now new members in the Age of the World Committee elections. Hall of Fame of Baseball.

Former star players Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva were inducted into the Hall of Fame after the Golden Days ballot, which covers the 1950-69 era. The Early Baseball (pre-1950) vote chose black baseball pioneer Bud Fowler and beloved former Black League player, major league coach, and baseball ambassador Buck O’Neil.

The six new members of the Hall of Fame will be officially inducted on July 24 as part of the class of 2022. Of the six inducted, only Kaat and Oliva are still alive.

The Golden Days Era and Early Baseball Era @baseballhall electees! pic.twitter.com/55fOhFR1W3 – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2021

Each 16-member committee voted on ballots comprised of 10 players, managers, umpires, and / or executives from their respective eras. Nominees required at least 75% of the vote to be admitted.

Minoso received 14 of the 16 votes on the Golden Days ballot, while Hodges, Kaat and Oliva each got 12. Dick Allen missed the induction by one vote.

O’Neil’s 13 votes led the way on the Early Baseball ballot, which featured seven Negro League stars and top three American League and National League players.

Hodges was a star first baseman for the Brooklyn / Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting 370 home runs and winning three Gold Gloves while helping the franchise to seven pennants and two World Series championships. He then became a beloved coach, guiding the New York Mets to their miraculous 1969 World Series title.

Kaat was a durable southpaw who won 283 games in his 25 major league seasons, primarily with the Minnesota Twins. His 16 gold gloves are the second-highest of all time at any position, behind only Hall of Famer Greg Maddux.

Minoso was an icon for the Chicago White Sox and a pioneer for Latino players. In a career that included three Negro League seasons, he had 2,110 major league hits and led his league in steals and triples three times each. “The Cuban Comet” extended his career by starring in the Mexican League after leaving the majors, then briefly dressed for the White Sox in 1976 at age 50 and again at age 54 in 1980.

Oliva won three batting titles, including two in his first two seasons, and led in five hits for 15 years with the Twins, where he was also Kaat’s longtime teammates. The native of Pinar del Río, Cuba, becomes the first player of the expansion era (since 1961) to be elected to the Hall of Fame with less than 2,000 hits in his career.

Fowler, who grew up in Cooperstown, is a pioneer of black baseball and the first known black professional player. Skilled in nearly every position, he played for integrated and black teams in the US and Canada during the 19th century before forming the Page Fence Giants, a team that helped lay the foundation for what would become the Negro Leagues. .

O’Neil, a beloved baseball ambassador, had an eight-decade baseball career that began as first baseman and manager for the Black League’s Kansas City Monarchs. He then spent many years scouting for both the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals and was the first black coach in American League and National League history with the Cubs in 1962.

Participate here in just three steps.