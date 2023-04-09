Meet the worst year in history to be alive, according to science

Although we think that the times we live in are difficult, between a pandemic, with Russia’s war in Ukraine, political tensions and rising inflation, they are not the worst in history. Science reveals which is the worst year.

The 536 after Christ is the worst. And the weather was decisive for it.

In accordance with a 2018 Cambridge study, in 536 much of the planet was left in the dark for 18 full months.

Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia fell victim to a fog that, by blocking the sun’s rays, caused temperatures to drop, crops to fail and thousands (hundreds of thousands?) of people to die.

What was the cause of this mysterious fog?

The Cambridge researchers explain that earlier that year there was a volcanic eruption in Iceland, which scattered its ashes throughout the northern hemisphere.

“This eruption was large enough to disrupt global weather patterns, causing years of famine,” he notes. Michael McCormick, who led the team of researchers together with Christopher Loveluck.

“It was quite a drastic change: it happened overnight,” says McCormick, quoted by the portal Science Magazine. “The former witnesses really were onto something. It wasn’t hysteria, or doomsday predictions.”

The story relates how that painful year 536 and the subsequent years were.

This is key. Many times, when we read the reviews of the past, we think that they are the result of imagination. The issue is that to describe the situations that today are explained by science, they resorted to literary terms.

For example, the Byzantine historian Procopius of Caesarea described: “The sun emitted its dull light, like the moon, throughout this year (…) Men were not free from war or pestilence or anything else that led to death.”

In the face of desperation for food, in addition to illnesses, conflicts broke out.

Cassiodorus, a Roman politician of the era, said: “We marvel at not seeing shadows of our bodies at noon (…) The sun has a bluish color (…) The seasons seem to be all mixed.”

To top it off, the effects of the 536 eruption were compounded by two more eruptions, which occurred in 540 and 547. Many scientists describe this time as the Little Ice Age of Late Antiquity.

“It was the beginning of one of the worst periods to be alive, if not the worst year,” in McCormick’s words.