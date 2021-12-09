Without a doubt, video games are a fundamental pillar in the entertainment industry. Many of them have reached incredible levels of fame, and thanks to this popularity, they have managed to bring several of these projects to the small and big screen. In 2018 it was announced that the video game series of Megaman it would get a live-action adaptation, however no more was known since then, as news about the project has been scarce in recent years. This is not to say that the proposal is dead, as it was recently reported that production is still in the works and it appears that it has joined forces with Netflix.

The project seems to be more alive than ever, since the website of the production company Supermarché ensures that the founders Henry joost and Rel Schulman, together with the internal producer Orlee-Rose Strauss, continue to work on this adaptation of Megaman by Capcom for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and direct. Either way, Netflix has not made any official announcement so far, so it is suspected that it is not yet the time to inform the public of the arrival of this great character on the screen, since it is possible that his arrival at the platform take a little longer.

In 1987, since its first appearance for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Megaman It has been a staple of the video game industry. The influence of this character has lasted since its inception, in the last 34 years it has appeared in innumerable sequels and spin-offs, in addition to having been included as a guest in other video games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The popularity of this robot is no joke, since after Mario, Sonic and Pikachu, Mega Man is easily one of the most recognized figures in the world of gaming. Given that, it’s not at all ridiculous that Megaman get your own tape.

Live-action adaptations of video games that have a large budget are gaining momentum lately. Although there are cases of films that did not meet expectations, there are others that did their job well and liked the public. An example of this would be movies like Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69% and Sonic The Movie – 89%, as they demonstrated that the commercial interest for this type of productions that adhere to the original material exists. Without a doubt, this statement bodes well for other future projects of the same nature, such as the film of Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the series The last of us from HBO.

If we talk about video games, there is an immense amount of material that has the potential to become a successful series or film, because within this industry there are titles that stand out not only for their technical quality, but for their impressive, amazing and well written plots.

Another clear example of the success that a live-action video game can achieve is the film Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28%, by Duncan Jones, which took almost a full decade to complete, as it was announced in the middle of the 2000 and was released in 2016. While some say his images are the only thing to admire, a good portion of fans appreciate the effort in trying to tell a story about the foundations of the world of Warcraft. As proof of this, the film grossed more than $ 400 million worldwide.

