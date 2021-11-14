

In recent days the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reappeared in public to attend a gala in New York.

In the case of Meghan Markle, has also participated in a New York Times conference on the importance of offering better financial education to women, and the prince harry, for his part, appeared in a virtual event called ‘Internet Lie Machine’, in which he reflected on the dangers of misinformation and he branded the term ‘Megxit’, which refers to his departure from the British monarchy, as misogynistic.

This was more than enough for Meghan’s father to have decided to come back to the fore with an exclusive in which He lashed out at his son-in-law, questioning his intelligence and calling him “ignorant” for his statements.

“I don’t know what happened to him… maybe he fell on his head when he was a baby or something? But the point is that everything that comes out of his mouth is always a little stupid. Saying this gets me in trouble with them, of course, but it’s true, “he clarified.

Thomas markle He also reacted to the news that his daughter did collaborate in some way with the authors of his’ unauthorized ‘autobiography, as it came to light through the testimony of the former Dukes’ press chief, Jason Knauf, in the framework of the legal battle that the couple has with the Daily Mail for the publication of a letter that Meghan sent to her father.

Knauf submitted e-mails exchanged with Harry showing that the couple agreed to offer “context” to the authors of the aforementioned autobiography so that “the background was truthful and accurate.”

Now the father of the duchess assured that he is happy that the truth has finally come to light“He has put things in perspective,” he said, promising that he is more than willing to invite his daughter’s and son-in-law’s former employee to dinner as a thank you for showing that the couple initially lied by ensuring that they had nothing to do with it. with the publication of the book.

In this regard, Meghan had to go out to show her face and admitted to the British court that he had provided information to the authors of the unofficial biography about her and her husband, contrary to what she had previously indicated in the trial against the Daily Mail.

