The interpreter of ‘All That Bass’ resumes her popularity in the networks

The American singer Meghan Trainor released the music video for her song “Title”, a song that belongs to her first studio album of the same title published in 2015, from which the hits “All That Bass”, “Lips Are Moving” are released. and the ballad “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.” And it is because the song went viral, the pop star shared the video that had not had an official release.

The theme for “Title” was a promotional single that was to be officially released with a music video, which was recorded on October 7, 2014 in a theater in downtown Los Angeles and was directed by Anthony Phan.

Despite all the intentions to launch the “track” on the market, the video was never officially released, and although it was included in a special edition of his album “Title”, it was never available in the United States, remaining on the trunk of memories of the singer.

Trainor even promotes the song on MTV and in appearances on the 2014 Jingle Ball Tour, and his “That Bass Tour” and “MTrain Tour” tours.

Meghan fans can be happy that the video is finally available on her YouTube channel after the song has gained relevance thanks to its going viral on the TikTok platform.

This new triumph in the career of Meghan Trainor has placed her back on the music scene, and it is that the singer who enjoyed great success with her first album “Title” and a more regular impact with “Thank You”, her second album. From which only the songs “No” and “Me Too” emerged, his sales began to drop with his last two albums “Treat Myself” (2020) and the Christmas “A Very Trainor Christmas” (2021), which went almost unnoticed. for the general public.

In comparison, his debut achieved the number one position on the Billboard 200 and sold more than a million copies, placing himself as the eighth best-selling album of 2015. His second work was not so lucky since it only reached number 3 of the top, yet thus it is estimated that to date it has sold more than one million copies. On the other hand, “Treat Myself” debuted at number 25 on the Billboard 200 and his Christmas album “A Very Trainor Christmas” barely reached 89.

Now Trainor will be able to take the opportunity to reach new generations with his music and talent.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/fD7LIqkKisc