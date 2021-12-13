

There are questions that the former presidential partner has hidden the positive results of COVID-19.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / . / .

Although the former president Donald trump has not confirmed that he will compete in 2024 to try to return to the White House, the position of his wife Melania is still uncertain, especially after it was revealed that he participated in a possible cover-up about the spread of COVID-19 in the former presidential family.

The former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, wrote in his book former President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the debate on September 29, 2020 with the now president Joe biden.

A few hours after the meeting, the Republican allegedly tested negative, but on October 1 he tested positive.

“I shuddered at the thought of having to tell President Trump, a man who does not like to shy away from a fight, that we were going to have to cancel the debate with Joe Biden, all because of an illness,” Meadows writes according to media reports such as The Washington Post and The New York Times.

On October 2, the former president decided to go under his own power to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland, due to low oxygen levels in his blood.

“It’s better that you get out of here today with your own strength, your own power, than having to carry yourself on a stretcher in two days,” Meadows reportedly told Trump.

The possible cover-up that the former president was positive for COVID-19 has become a theory and columnist Greg Sargent anticipated that the Trump family could face problems.

“It turns out that this revelation, which comes in a new book by the former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, also involves members of the Trump family, including Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr.“, He points out.

For now, according to The List, Former First Lady Could Face Credibility Issues, Though Former President Trump Says People “Love” Her, when he was asked on Fox News if his wife was against him running for president again.

“No, that’s not true. It is interesting. More fake news… She was a great first lady, She did a great job. She loves people, they love her, I see how they love her, “he said.