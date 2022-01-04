Key facts:

Bitcoin (BTC) now has an unlikely ally: Melania Trump. The former first lady of the United States caused quite a stir on Twitter after celebrating the 13th anniversary of the pioneering cryptocurrency genesis block with a particular message.

He attached the raw hexadecimal version of the first block containing a headline from the London Times newspaper, related to bank bailouts. The historic message reads like this: The Times 03 / Jan / 2009 «Chancellor on the verge of a second bank bailout».

Melania Trump’s tweet also mentions that the market capitalization of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exceeds $ 1 trillion, although it is actually currently valued at $ 882 billion, as Coingecko shows.

The sudden support for Bitcoin by the former First Lady left the cryptocurrency community baffled. Some support his decision to come out as a bitcoiner, and there are even those who propose marriage to form a family focused on BTC.

However, most of the comments received mention the rejection that her husband Donald Trump has expressed regarding the queen cryptocurrency.

Melania Trump congratulated Bitcoin on its 13th anniversary and took the opportunity to promote its collectible tokens. Source: Twitter Melania Trump.

In June of last year, the then president of the United States said that bitcoin is a scam and described cryptocurrencies as “very dangerous” in an interview with Fox News in which, in addition, he swore by the dollar as a means of payment.

At the time he noted: “I have never liked cryptocurrencies. Our currency is the dollar and it should stay that way. (…) I want the dollar as a currency and nothing more ». And a month later, he used his Twitter account to criticize bitcoin, pointing out that “its value is based on air,” as reported by CriptoNoticias.

For this reason, hundreds of Twitter users ask Melania Trump to chat with her husband and convince him of the benefits of bitcoin, not only as a means of payment, but as a store of value. Above all, because during his tenure the inorganic issuance of dollars reigned, its value depreciated by more than 3,600% in just 4 years in office compared to bitcoin.

What does Melania Trump gain from her surprise support for bitcoin?

Melania Trump has become the latest celebrity to try to cash in on the non-fungible token (NFT) craze, so conquer the community of the world of cryptocurrencies it will surely be one of the tips given to you by your advisers.

Two weeks ago, the former First Lady launched a company focused on NFT trading. The first one is a picture of Melania’s eyes, created by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon.

Melania linked her NFT business to her anti-bullying platform, called Be Best, and on her website she promises that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of her collectible tokens “will help children growing up under the care of the foster care system. ». However, it is unclear what percentage of the proceeds will be donated or if the donations will go to specific charities.

Their website will publish NFT at regular intervals and, in fact, they have already made their next release official, which is about an auction called The Head of State Collection or the Collection of the Head of State. The bid will be held from January 11 to 25, 2022 and will have an initial offer equivalent to USD 250,000. Offers will be accepted using the cryptocurrency Solana (SOL).

The collection includes various NFTs with images of the white headgear worn by Mrs. Trump on April 24, 2018 when the Trump administration welcomed French President Macron and his wife to the White House. The digital works will be autographed by Melania Trump and Marc-Antoine Coulon.

World-renowned fashion illustrator Marc-Antoine Coulon is the creator of Melania Trump’s tokenized works. Source: melaniatrump.com.

As all of this is going on, a former White House adviser is casting some shadow over this NFT-focused startup. The former East Wing official said: “This is apparently a way to make a quick buck. It confuses me. It’s very random as a project and appears empty when you post an artwork of yourself online for $ 150, “as CNN reviewed.