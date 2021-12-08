

Former First Lady Melania Trump.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

Former first lady Melania Trump had her personal Twitter account abandoned, but in recent months she has shared several messages and photos, most of them in relation to activities of her special office, but also some photographs of events with her husband, the former president Donald trump.

Melania’s most recent tweet and retweet was about the 4KIDS organization, after the former first lady came to the Palm Beach headquarters to discuss “hope” and “healing.”

“We greatly appreciate the time you spent with our families and young adults.. She blessed our guests with great gifts, including a new iPad“The organization highlighted in a message that the former first lady retweeted.

The event was held two weeks ago, when the wife of former President Trump shared a message and photos on Twitter, but a few days ago the organization published more images.

4KIDS was honored to host @MELANIATRUMP at our Palm Beach office last week to share how we are bringing hope, homes, & healing to those we serve. We appreciate how much time she spent with our families & young adults. She blessed our guests with great gifts, including a new iPad. pic.twitter.com/I7ZFxfboai – 4KIDS.us (@ 4KIDSUS) December 2, 2021

Prior to that tweet, the former first lady shared a video about Veterans Day, whom she thanked for “protecting” US freedom.

This #VeteransDay, we pause to recognize the selfless men & women who have fearlessly protected our Nation’s freedoms. They bravely answered the call to serve & have earned the respect that comes with defending our great flag. pic.twitter.com/xBt0Do3ADl— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 11, 2021

At the beginning of November, the former first lady shared images from the Spirit of Lincoln Award gala, where she would have been recognized for her work with her agenda with the program “Be Best”. In the pictures he is seen with former President Trump and Richard Grenell.

“Thank you for acknowledging my work,” he wrote.

The “Be Best” campaign, focused on reducing cyberbullying, was questioned, because Melania Trump did not criticize her husband, who used to attack his political opponents on Twitter, giving them nicknames, among other aggressions.