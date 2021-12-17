What is the phenomenon of NFTs? 1:25

(CNN) – Melania Trump is getting into the latest cryptocurrency trend: NFTs.

The former first lady announced Thursday that she is selling an NFT, or non-fungible token, titled “Melania’s Vision,” her first public project since leaving office nearly a year ago.

The NFT is the first digital art to be sold on its newly launched platform, which will be released by NFT regularly and is powered by Parler.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT project, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my continued commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Trump said in a statement. “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children with computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age in the foster community.”

A portion of the proceeds “will help children past the age of the foster care system through economic empowerment and with greater access to the resources necessary to excel in the fields of information technology and technology,” according to a statement. press release from Trump’s office.

CNN has reached out to Trump’s office for more information and comment.

The NFT is a “watercolor” by Marc-Antoine Coulon that includes an audio recording of Trump, according to a press release from his office. The digital art of the former first lady will cost approximately US $ 150 and will be on sale between December 16 and December 31, 2021.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unique pieces of digital content tied to the blockchain, the digital database that underpins cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum. NFTs have attracted the interest of big brands, athletes, musicians and celebrities, and some NFT versions of digital images have sold for tens of thousands of dollars.

Trump, a notoriously secretive first lady, has been in hiding since she and former President Donald Trump left the White House. As her husband weighs his political future, Melania Trump has drifted away from the limelight and has rarely been seen publicly.

