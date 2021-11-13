Recently Ilse Olivo, of the group ‘Flans’, recalled his relationship with Manuel Mijares before he married Lucero and spoke of the 7 “intermittent” years in which he was with him.

Ilse, who achieved great fame in the mid-80s with her pop group, came out and revealed some details of her romantic relationship with the interpreter of ‘Soldier of love’.

“Lately they have been asking me a lot that if I went out with Manuelochas. Yes, I went out with Manuelochas for 7 years … Intermittent, now yes and now no, because it was when he was a rockstar and so was I,” the member of Flans said in interview with the journalist Adela Micha for his YouTube channel La Saga.

The news surprised everyone because seven years They are no small thing, however, the singer said that since their relationship was not continuous, this time could well be summed up to about five months “or less,” she said.

Instagram: @ilsemariaolivo

Also, Ilse said that it bothers her that they want to confront her with Mayte lascurain of Pandora due to this affair and ranted against Anette Cuburu, who recently asked him some questions on the subject.

“Anette Cuburu has been wanting to ask me ‘Let’s talk about the boyfriends’ for years I don’t know. And I, well, ‘it’s not really relevant’. I never answer the question. And this time I don’t know how many years later, we were in the wheel of press, before going out to frame, and I ‘what laziness your questions’ “, detailed Ilse.

Manuel Mijares (Facebook)

“For something I never answered this woman, because the truth gives me a bit of laziness in these situations. I never had anything to do with Mayte,” he added.

Finally, the singer cleared up the doubts and clarified that she did not know that Mayte also felt something for Mijares and had she known she would never have dated him.

Several years ago, Mijares also spoke about this sentimental relationship during an interview with the journalist Monica Garza, in which he stated that, in the mid-80s, he had a love affair with the singer of Flans.

“It was an intermittent relationship. Suddenly she had a boyfriend or I had a girlfriend, we would break up and then come back. I appreciate her a lot. We had a great time. […] It was a very rare relationship, perhaps we never really got to define it, so there was no time to say it lasted from here to here, “Mijares explained at that time about it.

