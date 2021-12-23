Univision Who are the new contenders for Exatlon United States

The fans of EXATLON United States are eating cravings, after knowing that next January 11 will be the great premiere of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet” on Telemundo, and the excitement is on the surface.

And after the names of the new members of the show were revealed, who will measure strength and abilities in the different circuits and the tests that the competition demands, the public is eager to learn more about the athletes who will give a lot to talk about during the next months.

Knowing this, Telemundo has begun to present the faces of the contestants of the reality show, and this time it taught five members of the Contendientes team, four of them from Mexico and one from Cuba, who are already causing good feelings among the followers of the program of TV.

Through a video shared on the official account of EXATLON United States on Instagram, which we attach here, the show formally presented three women and two gentlemen, who with different styles, not only physical but also personality, are willing to leave the soul and the heart in the field to take the trophy of champion and champion and the $ 200,000 dollars of prize.

The first of them is the Mexican April García, 24, a cheerleader, gymnast and physiotherapy student, noted as a flag football player, who incidentally has impressed with her beauty.

The young woman assured that what she likes most about being on the Telemundo show is that it will be put to the test, just as she hopes that the camaraderie in the teams will shine.

The other member of the contestants presented was Emilio Lara, a 22-year-old Mexican, who is currently studying architecture in New York and who was a college football player, as well as being a lover of various sports such as swimming, tennis, volleyball and athletics.

With his strong voice, many have associated him with the beloved Octavio Tavo González.

The third was 28-year-old Cuban Yoisel Barrios, who combines his work as a Las Vegas casino maintenance worker with his passions for taekwondo and bodybuilding, as well as CrossFit.

Mexican Alicia Beltrán was the fourth contestant released in the clip, who spoke about how important concentration in the competition is for her. The 27-year-old is a personal trainer and cyclist

And the fifth was the Mexican Lupita Gavilanes, who is looking forward to the start of the competition to challenge herself emotionally and physically.

The 25-year-old athlete, born in Fort Myers, Florida, is a CrossFit expert and a volleyball and soccer player.

In the last edition, where Norma Palafox and Jeyvier Cintrón won first place in the final of the fifth season, other stars who shone brightly were the Colombian Ana Parra, who had to leave the competition in the semifinal due to an accident. on the face, and the cowboy Kelvin Renteria, among others.

