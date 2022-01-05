It is interesting to look for the best memes of the nine arepas that the Navegantes del Magallanes gave to the Leones del Caracas in the LVBP.

As it is already news in Venezuela, the Navegantes del Magallanes prevailed over the Leones del Caracas at the University Stadium with a score of 5-0, so that in this way the buccaneers achieved the first victory in the Round Robin over their eternal rival.

The shutout was the result of an extraordinary work by the starting pitcher Yhoander Méndez who threw five innings without allowing hits and in the sixth they only gave him one hit, so manager Romero took him out of the game to make room for Henderson Álvarez’s relays, Jumbo Díaz, Wilking Rodríguez and Anthony Vizcaya.

Arepazo! San Vizcaya again doing work @ anthonyvizcaya0 Come? Yesterday’s game was history, today was a new day! # VamosMagallanes # YoSoyMagallanero # YosoyMagallanes # Magallanes # LVBP pic.twitter.com/t8IcfZUW66 – Fans of Magallanes (@fansmagallanes) January 5, 2022

Now, the triumph was accompanied by a whitewash, which means that the customary vest of the nine arepas that Magellan put to the Lions comes.

That is why we are going to look for the best memes about the nine arepas that the Turks put into the long-haired people, hoping they will enjoy them, especially our Magellan readers.

“Magallanes” is a trend because he defeated the Caracas Leones 5-0 pic.twitter.com/OeDMmula6p – Why is it a trend? (@estendenciavzl) January 5, 2022

So that they have breakfast tomorrow strong and healthy #Leones #Caracas one less missing 5 lets #Magallanes 💪 pic.twitter.com/zjQOmC1BY9 – Blog Magallanes (@MagallanesBlog) January 5, 2022

They painted me black to disguise the bleaching. To be from #Magallanes is to feel the glory in each triumph. pic.twitter.com/5wz17s8v4W – Carlos Alberto Abreu (@ Turco1955) January 5, 2022

HAS WON THE #Magallanes As said, we turn the page. Yesterday’s defeat was behind us. And today, AREPITAS TO THE ETERNAL RIVAL RR remains, there are still steps to be taken, and remember…. THIS TEAM IS SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/hnYZqo29hU – Willie ¨El Brujo¨ Horton (@brujo_horton) January 5, 2022

Against all odds, Magellan won, despite the kettle thrown at him last night 😂 and with arepa for the Caraquistas’ breakfast. pic.twitter.com/CJMEALr4UN – Mileidy Blanco (@mileblan) January 5, 2022

# 5Dec # LVBP🇻🇪⚾️

In 1 hit, Magallanes left Caracas and gave them 9 arepas in their 5-0 victory today that keeps them only at the top of the Round Robin pic.twitter.com/e4yJXlSMh9 – sports load (@cargadeportiva) January 5, 2022

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada