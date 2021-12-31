The best of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s are the memes that come to us through the family’s WhatsApp group. From your cousin, your brother-in-law, your father and sometimes your grandfather. That is why we leave you a good battery so that you can triumph at this time with a lot of artillery.

The end of 2020 was marked by being the Christmas of the pandemic and the coronavirus. Now, in 2021 things seem to look identical because of the Omicron variant.

But, since we need a break, the best way to bring the virus back with dignity is going to be based on memes and funny images, perfect for laughing, because laughter is what scares death.

Without further ado we go with the best Christmas memes, those involving New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day. After Christmas, the most important days of the year.

New Years Eve and New Years Memes

We started our selection of memes to congratulate New Year’s Eve and New Year 2021 on WhatsApp with the block of images related to the pandemic.

Because we never get tired. The meme lives, the fight continues!

As we cannot leave home in almost any part of Spain, we leave you with a classic that has been repeated since last year: pajamas to celebrate the end of the year.

Don’t feel guilty, your pajamas look great and your mother won’t tell you anything. The bad times you put on a bow tie and voila.

But since there is more than one that is going to come out, because in your Autonomous Community the bars or discos have not yet closed, this meme is the one that will best represent you on day 1.

On the 31st, everyone was well dressed with their parents for dinner and on Saturday the 1st they returned home with the churros. in the bag and with the hot chocolate in the mug. Ready for breakfast and go to sleep.

And it is that there is no year that a family member or friend releases the joke on you. It is usually the brother-in-law of your group or your family, but it is not exclusive.

And if nobody tells you, you know, that means that you are the one who will tell the joke every year. And since it is a time of traditions, do not stop doing it, we love to complain about it.

If at the ninth drink you start to see things, it will be best to stop. But if you see aliens like us in this photo, don’t worry, it’s just the bubbles … right?

Drink with caution, and if you drink, do not drive, which are not times to be making a visit to the hospital at risk.

And since there is always someone who does not like Christmas or the New Year, this meme is ideal. Because it has a cat and because it represents our face with each greeting.

Don’t stop sending it to your friend who hates Christmas / Holidays / New Years.

We go back to the meme first, to the one with the pajamas on New Year’s Eve. Now you can put it on calmly because you already know what fashion is.

If they sell it in El Corte Inglés, that is what they take now.

I put my hands up, I take out my gut. I raise my hands, I take out my gut … Wait no, it’s a bottle opener.

It is the cover of the article and it well deserves its corresponding place because you will see it very often on New Year’s Eve, less on New Year’s.

It does not fail. It’s drinking and messing with writing. What if the ex-boyfriend, what if the boss, what if your roommates …

The best thing is not to mess it up and leave the phone far away once the champagne glasses start to run like water.

And we end the year with the best meme of the selection: “Same old shit but with a different digit.”

But only for the laughs, since we wish you a very happy New Year and that your New Year’s Eve be the most fun. Take care and have a great time!