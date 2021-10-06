Showing in movie theaters … forever? That’s how it is. That’s the circulation of the Neon distributor in the United States for the new film by acclaimed Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul. It is entitled Memory and has the British Tilda Swinton in the leading role. But in addition to showing off such an acting prodigy, it seems that the aforementioned feature film plans to boast the most extensive theatrical exhibition window in history.

On The Wrap, reports come in that Neon plans to give Memoria a national premiere “only in theaters” and a theatrical run that will last “forever.” For now, this could mean that the tape in question will never see the light in home formats or streaming. At least in the United States.

Once its presence at festivals has concluded, the strategy for Memoria would firstly be to premiere it at the IFC Center in New York, on December 26. There it will be shown for a week and then it will move to the billboard of another complex, where it will last another seven days, and so on. The idea is that the film «travel from city to city, from theater to theater, week to week» for the sake of erecting «an endless national tour» (via).

“For Memoria, the cinematic experience is crucial or perhaps the only way,” declared director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, according to The Wrap. Let us embrace the darkness and dream, one at a time.

In Memoriam, Tilda Swinton plays Jessica Holland, a Scottish expatriate living in Medellín, Colombia, where she runs a landscaping business. One day he begins to notice strange sounds around him, at the same time that his sister lies ill in a hospital. The cast of the drama is complemented by the French Jeanne Balibar, the Colombian Juan Pablo Urrego and the Mexican Daniel Giménez Cacho.

«[La única forma de] truly paying homage to this existential gem was to build a kind of traveling movie mecca that has the ability to perplex us, “said Tom Quinn, Neon’s CEO, of the film’s eternal theatrical run.

Memory, the new film by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, had its world premiere at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival. There he contended for the Palme d’Or and won the Jury Prize. It also featured at TIFF 2021 and this week is being screened at the New York Film Festival. It will have its Mexican premiere at the next edition of the Morelia International Film Festival.

Source: CinePremiere