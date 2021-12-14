

The memorial consists of 3,000 white vases, each with a bouquet of flowers of the same color.

Photo: Scott Mcintyre / .

Former United States Congresswoman Gabby gifford, who was the victim of a shooting in 2011, revealed this Monday in the center of Miami a memorial in honor of the more than 3,000 people killed in Florida during the last year because of gun violence.

The memorial consists of some 3,000 white vases, each with a bouquet of flowers of the same color, placed on the lawn of the Bayfront park of this South Florida city, a facility with which the former legislator is pushing for the enactment of “common sense” laws for greater control over the sale and use of firearms.

“My recovery is a daily struggle, but fighting makes me stronger. Before words came out easily, today I struggle to speak, but I have not lost my voice. America needs us all to talk, ”said Giffords, who was the victim of a gun attack in Arizona that killed six people and she survived a gunshot to the head that affected her speech.

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords at the Monument to the Victims of Gun Violence. (Photo: . / Scott Mcintyre)

She was accompanied by Stacey Welch, mother of a survivor of the 2018 shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school in which 17 people died, and who highlighted how gun violence affects every time youngest in America.

“Since 2018, there have been more than 14,300 children between the ages of 0 and 17 who have been shot and injured or killed,” Welch said.

The call Monument to the Victims of Armed Violence that Giffords presented today in Miami is a similar version of the one that was exhibited in April of this year in front of the Capitol in Washington.

In the US capital, the former Democratic legislator, who had to leave her post after the attack she suffered during a political event in Arizona, unveiled an installation made up of 40,000 vases with white roses, in memory of the 40,000 people who lose their life every year. life for gun violence in America.

That act was followed by others like it in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles and now Miami.

Since 2018, there have been more than 14,300 children between the ages of 0 and 17 who have been shot. (Photo: . / Scott Mcintyre)

The organization chaired by Giffords noted that, according to recent interim data from the government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last year more than 45,000 people died in the United States due to gun violence, which represents an increase of 15% compared to 2019 and shows an average of more than 120 daily deaths from firearms.

He added that gun violence disproportionately impacts communities of color in Florida, a state where black men are 11 times more likely to be victims of gun homicide than white men.

“Our nation is in crisis; we are in an emergency due to armed violence. Our country experienced a 29% increase in homicides for firearms last year, ”said former Florida legislator Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, present at today’s ceremony as well as Congresswoman for this state Val Demings.

