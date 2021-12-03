The NBA has these things: any night can be historic. A game, a team or a player can enter the record book on any given night in any given month. And this happened this past dawn in Memphis. It was another day of the regular season in the North American League between the Grizzlies, an (unexpected) hopeful for the playoffs, and the Thunder, one of the worst teams in the NBA … until the locals decided to break the greatest margin of victories ever.

The Grizzlies defeated Oklahoma City by 73 points. A 152-79 never seen in the history of the League, which left the previous record to nothing, the +68 (148-80) of December 17, 1991, endorsed by the Cleveland Cavaliers of Mark Price, Larry Nance Sr. and Craig Ehlo to the Miami Heat with Glen Rice, Steve Smith, Willie Burton… There was a young 26-year-old Steve Kerr on the Cavs. A cap that falls into oblivion after almost 30 years of hegemony.

The party, as they will suppose, ceased to have life very soon. In the first quarter, the difference was already 15 points (31-16) and at halftime, 36 (72-36), the largest margin in Grizzlies history after the first two periods tied with the biggest deficit of its rival in that same span. In the third quarter, the beating was already great: 113-62. The distance became +78 with 145-67 three minutes from the end of the game. Almost nothing.

Santi Aldama

Meet the man with the highest single-game plus / minus in Grizzlies history: Santi Aldama (+52) – 18 PTS

– 10 REB

– 3 AST Show some love for Aldama 🔥🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/NVa9KwfI1V – BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) December 3, 2021

The 152 points are also Memphis’ highest ever touchdown., who played for the third consecutive game without Ja Morant, his great star, although this did not seem to weigh on a team that had eleven players with 10 or more points, including the Spanish Santi Aldama, who completed his best performance since landing in the NBA: had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in 28 minutes on the court. The Grizzlies had a +52 with him on the court: no one has ever had such a +/- in franchise history. The top scorer of the game was Jaren Jackson with 27 points (6/7 in triples).

Oklahoma went through hell without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, absent from the concussion protocol he was included in after his 39 points against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Thunder shot below 35% (32.9%) for 62.5% of their rival who smashed with 52% from the triple, 19-36, dominated the rebound (53-26) and made the circulation of the ball (41 assists) his main weapons. His 82 points in the paint were more than Oklahoma’s total., It is the first time in the XXI century that this happens. Gabriel Deck He was on the court for 22 minutes (a season record). Scored 4 points, grabbed 2 rebounds and gave 2 basket passes for OKC.